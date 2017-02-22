Amber Tamblyn and David Cross welcome daughter Dauphinoise...Mustard Witch RBG Cross Tamblyn-Bey jr.
Amber Tamblyn on Instagram: "David and I are proud to announce the birth of our daughter, Dauphinoise Petunia Brittany Scheherazade Von Funkinstein Mustard Witch RBG Cross Tamblyn-Bey jr. #TheFutureIsFemale"
Dauphinoise... is the couple's first child together.
Source
Don't bother.
Like, you're Joan of Arcadia and you talk to god, why are you fucking a never nude?
[I've seen too many 2000s teen movies]
everyone else is done and you're still writing your name
I assume they're joking, though.
I need to rewatch JoA again, but certain episodes always make me cry like a baby.
Today I finally learned what the J in D'orange J. Drumpf stands for and believe me, it was underwhelming and ironic.