I knew you'd make a post.



I have to say that ending had me shook. The whole thing was actually really intense. I've been meh on this plot but the payoff made it all worth it.

At least the AoS post will be fun again!

Right? I feel like it's been so long.

*Looks at post....Ward is back*



*Looks at OP*



Here we go again!

Reply

my love of alternate timelines outweighs my ambivalence toward hydra as a narrative element so i'm all into the next arc

I am 2 seasons behind but I saw that the OP and made an AoS post which I know they haven't done since last season and I knew why and then I saw a post that *spoiler* returned and I knew immediately who it was.

Also, I don't know what the official ship name is now that Daisy is Daisy, but this was the most Skimmons-y thing we've gotten since season one and I adored it. The Daisy and Simmons friendship has really died the last few seasons while they've been mostly silo-ed in different plot arcs so it was nice to see them close, working together and kicking ass.

What has happened so far this on this show. I stopped watching at the end of session 3.



I feel like this show could of been so good but it failed to deliver. Maybe if it was on netflix from the start with shorter season it would of been more enjoyable.







Edited at 2017-02-22 04:41 am (UTC) Reply

sigh



at least it'll only be for a while, i assume/fucking hope



tho tbh, my interest in aos has gone down a lot without ward there to hate so Reply

i hate ward but this seems a little more exciting than this second half of the season.



i've still reached the point where i only really care about daisy, may, mack and elena and would rather watch a show of just them. also robbie. Reply

That episode was crazy intense. I loved Daisy and Jemma uniting, and LMD May doing her own thing.



EW also has an interview with Whedon and Tancharoen where they briefly mentioned the timeliness of a Hydra-led world... Reply

My favorite episode of the series. Brilliant.

Mine too. Though I haven't seen the back half or so of season one so I haven't seen Turn, Turn, Turn.

This episode was rough in a good way. Watching that stabbing scene had me shook. Daisy and Simmons were amazing. Simmons and Fitz ugh. Every confrontation was so intense. I loved every second of this episode.

Is Mockingbird back? nope? Forget them.

Also, I was going to say that I haven't been that tense while watching a show in a long time, but I just watched the Planet Earth 2 episode with the marine iguana chase this past weekend.

