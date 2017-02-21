"This Is Us" 1x17 Promo
"What Now?" The entire Pearson family gathers at Randall's for an unusual party. Kevin and Sophie's relationship deepens on the night of his play's premiere. Kate struggles to open up to Toby about her father's death. Tensions are high between Jack and Rebecca as she leaves on tour with her band.
Source: YouTube
edit: tho I guess the dad dying was pretty obvious since they kept on saying shit like "remember what dad used to say"
I knew it was coming but damn. William wanting to pay his respects to Jack was so touching. Ron Cephas Jones is amazing and I have no words for Sterling. Ugh my heart💔
THIS FUCKING SHOW. movies rarely make me cry and tv never does but damn if I wasn't ugly crying tonight.
but really, Emmys for everyone.
