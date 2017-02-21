Drake on Kanye Beef: "I'm Not Really Sure What He's Referring to Half the Time"
-On OVO Sound radio, Drake was asked about Kanye's rant about him from his 2016 Sacramento concert and stated: "I think everybody has their own little things going on, I’m not really sure what he’s referring to half the time, because in the same breath, I went from being … like working on a project with him, to him sorta publicly shitting on me and DJ Khaled for being on the radio too much...Whatever it is that you're going through, I accept it. I don't respect it all."
-Drake is unsure of whether their joint album will ever be completed/released and that "...the more and more this progresses, the more and more I feel like keeping to myself." [#TakeCarePt2ComingSoon,#emorevival]
-Kanye, on the other hand, has recently told paparazzi that he never even dissed Drake
