Drake on Kanye Beef: "I'm Not Really Sure What He's Referring to Half the Time"

Drake addresses rumored drama with Kanye West: “I’m not really sure what he’s referring to half the time.”https://t.co/FLw0VRzfz2 pic.twitter.com/GVq1M8rPfj — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) February 21, 2017

-On OVO Sound radio, Drake was asked about Kanye's rant about him from his 2016 Sacramento concert and stated: "I think everybody has their own little things going on,...Whatever it is that you're going through, I accept it. I don't respect it all."-Drake is unsure of whether their joint album will ever be completed/released and that "...the more and more this progresses, the more and more I feel like keeping to myself."-Kanye, on the other hand, has recently told paparazzi that he never even dissed DrakeSOURCE 1