Netflix Picks Up Martin Scorsese's 'The Irishman'

- Initially picked up by Paramount, but according to a source, the film is a risky deal and Paramount is not in the position to take risks (its 12-year chairman Brad Grey is on his way out), so Netflix snatched it and now Scorsese can make the project he wants- His last 4 films have made with Paramount so this is "huge" for Netflix- Scorsese still has an overall feature deal with Paramount that runs through 2019- It's a $100 million project, Netflix is securing a deal to release the movie to its 93 million subscribers in 190 countries- Starring Robert De Niro, his 9th collaboration with Scorsese- The crime drama is about Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran, a mob hitman whose illustrious career is today best-known for a supposed involvement in the death of Jimmy Hoffa- De Niro will be made to look 30 again by the effects masters at ILM (Benjamin Button who)- It had an original release for 2018 but now its more likely to be released in 2019, with a limited Oscar-qualifying release in theaters- Al Pacino and other talent (rumored to be Joe Pesci and Bobby Cannavale) are still in negotiations