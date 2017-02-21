[OQ] bullseye

The Flash 3x14 "Attack on Central City" & Legends of Tomorrow 2x13 "Land of the Lost" promos



THE EPIC CONCLUSION TO THE TWO-PART BATTLE WITH GRODD –
When Grodd (voiced by David Sobolov) and his army of gorillas bring the battle to Earth-1, The Flash (Grant Gustin) and team must find a way to stop them before they destroy Central City. Gypsy (guest star Jessica Camacho) returns to join the fight. Meanwhile, Jesse Quick (guest star Violett Beane) decides she wants to stay with Wally (Keiynan Lonsdale) on Earth-1. Dermott Downs directed the episode with story by Todd Helbing and teleplay by Benjamin Raab & Deric A. Hughes (#314). Original airdate 2/28/2017.




A DIVIDED MIND — After capturing Rip (Arthur Darvill), he forces the Waverider to crash, leaving the Legends stuck seventy million years in the past. Ray (Brandon Routh) leads Amaya (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and Nate (Nick Zano) to recover a vital piece of the ship. In an effort to get the “good” Rip back, Rory (Dominic Purcell) suggests they enter Rip’s mind, but what Sara (Caity Lotz) and Jax (Franz Drameh) discover in his subconscious is not pleasant and they must fight evil versions of themselves. Meanwhile, Nate and Amaya continue to get closer, but it could cause serious ramifications. Victor Garber also stars. Ralph Hemecker directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & Ray Utarnaachitt (#213). Original airdate 3/7/2017.


