The Flash 3x14 "Attack on Central City" & Legends of Tomorrow 2x13 "Land of the Lost" promos
THE EPIC CONCLUSION TO THE TWO-PART BATTLE WITH GRODD –
When Grodd (voiced by David Sobolov) and his army of gorillas bring the battle to Earth-1, The Flash (Grant Gustin) and team must find a way to stop them before they destroy Central City. Gypsy (guest star Jessica Camacho) returns to join the fight. Meanwhile, Jesse Quick (guest star Violett Beane) decides she wants to stay with Wally (Keiynan Lonsdale) on Earth-1. Dermott Downs directed the episode with story by Todd Helbing and teleplay by Benjamin Raab & Deric A. Hughes (#314). Original airdate 2/28/2017.
A DIVIDED MIND — After capturing Rip (Arthur Darvill), he forces the Waverider to crash, leaving the Legends stuck seventy million years in the past. Ray (Brandon Routh) leads Amaya (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and Nate (Nick Zano) to recover a vital piece of the ship. In an effort to get the “good” Rip back, Rory (Dominic Purcell) suggests they enter Rip’s mind, but what Sara (Caity Lotz) and Jax (Franz Drameh) discover in his subconscious is not pleasant and they must fight evil versions of themselves. Meanwhile, Nate and Amaya continue to get closer, but it could cause serious ramifications. Victor Garber also stars. Ralph Hemecker directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & Ray Utarnaachitt (#213). Original airdate 3/7/2017.
I can't even be hyped about Katie appearing since I know by the end of the episode i'll be pissed.
wally/jesse are cute and i know they were heading there but idk i felt like it came out so strongly out of nowhere? maybe because we haven't seen them interacting in a while
CINDY!!!!! i'm so glad she's back.
i'm watching legends now, i was watching this is us instead lol
I haven't seen Legends yet tonight but Flash was cute! I slept allllll day as i'm off for the week, and also sick with some killer viral cold situation, so I was awake enough and not needing to be up early tomorrow to actually see it on time for once.
-"I’m sorry I took the smile off your face." 💔
-"Are you going to Planet of the Apes? ... ARE YOU GOING TO PLANET OF THE APES."
Lmaaooooooooooooo Julian.
LOOKING LIKE ACTUAL INDIANA JONES.
-Earth-2 Africa - not hot. “I guess global warming is not really a thing here.” AFRICA ISN’T HOT DUE TO GLOBAL WARMING, KIDS...
Earth-2 Africa is weirdly a lot like Earth-1 sepia toned British Columbia lmao. What a coincidence.
-THESE JELLYQUEST FEELS!!!!!!!!
DYYINNGGGG at HR being like “HE’S GOING TO BE SO PISSED” about Harry re: Jellyquest.
-Hmmmmmk Julian with his fillet steak and Bearnaise is cute I can’t deny it. RIP good sis Julian.
CUTE EP. Harry was fine af despite only getting to be himself for a bit.