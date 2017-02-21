The Flash 3x14 "Attack on Central City" & Legends of Tomorrow 2x13 "Land of the Lost" promos

Katie Cassidy To Appear In 'Legends Of Tomorrow' Season 2 Finale; Jack Turner Cast As J.R.R. Tolkien https://t.co/PWSyBJsMuW pic.twitter.com/woPNR0nUZj — Heroic Hollywood (@heroichollywood) February 21, 2017





I can't even be hyped about Katie appearing since I know by the end of the episode i'll be pissed.



marc already said in an interview last week she wasn't a series regular anymore Reply

What does that have to do with her appearing in the finale? Reply

Nothing entirely. But that I feel like this will give Sara the closure she needs. You know Marc's gonna pull some shit. Reply

He totally will which is why my excitement is basically nonexistent Reply

Flash was enjoyable but it is ridiculous that they went out of their way to find a way for Jamie to join along to Earth 2 but not Iris. She gets left out of all the fun as always. Reply

I missed the flash, waiting for a link Reply

yeah i found this episode of the flash entirely boring. i hate the gorillas stuff.



wally/jesse are cute and i know they were heading there but idk i felt like it came out so strongly out of nowhere? maybe because we haven't seen them interacting in a while



CINDY!!!!! i'm so glad she's back.





i'm watching legends now, i was watching this is us instead lol Reply

