ESCANDALO! This week in Mexican celeb gossip

lol Criss Angel. people make fun of David Blaine but the ~Mindfreak~ was ten times lamer. Reply

Thread

Link

Lmaooooooo chicharito. Diego really likes him I think sooo Reply

Thread

Link

1. fuck daniel bisogno te odiooooooooooo

2. i can't stand chicharito either fuck ha too

3. pedrita sola <3

4. paty chapoy up in that fountain of youth thooooo!!! se veía más vieja cuando yo era niña

5. it's so fucking weird to see sergio's kid considering i knew him when he was like 9-10 and we were friends for a whole summer lmao yikes this entire family



ty op for this post i'm feeling hella homesick today! Reply

Thread

Link

Omg is Barbara Mori nice and equally gorge irl? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tbqh with you i only saw her at the airport but she was gooooorg! i met him when i was camping for summer abroad and he was there too, he was such a nice kid too smh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't stand Daniel either but Pedrito is everyone's gay grandpa i love him.

Sergio jr is such a mess, knocking up an older woman when he was like 18. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tbh I feel bad for him because knowing mexican fathers/men it was v well received in terms of que galán mijo! which is super fucked up for him like isn't this lady like 30+? and obviously he's like out there living his life and from barbara's insta it seems like she sees the baby girl a lot idk idk Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yea the mom is around 29-30. and from what I've seen on the gossip shows Barbara is really involved as a grandmother, visits the baby all the time. Honestly I feel bad for Sergio Jr too because his dad seems like a control freak. I remember a few years back Sergio Jr wanted to get into singing and his dad got him a record deal, somehow he fucked up I don't remember what he did but his dad canceled the record deal and sent him to military school. He was bound to rebel and mess up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am loving this post, OP! Reply

Thread

Link

I'm thinking of making it a weekly thing. Latino celebs never fail to bring the tacky drama! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's funny because I actually looked into the 'latino celebrities' tag to see if there are more posts 😂 I love it! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yas!!!!!!! the best kind of drama, tbh. ontd is missing out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Chicharo rebounded with someone with two kids. He needs to watch himself. Reply

Thread

Link

Teníamos la boda planeada



Damn, athletes ain't shit Reply

Thread

Link

Lol he stole that pic Reply

Thread

Link

also lmao @ belinda and criss angel being a thing Reply

Thread

Link

I didn't know Chicharito broke up with Lucía. Such a mess lol. I love non-US gossip it keeps me cultured lol



Reply

Thread

Link

Belinda's new boyfriend Criss Angel



omw Reply

Thread

Link

that gif im screaming Reply

Thread

Link

lmaoo Camila at the airport. She's so extra, there's like 2-3 reporters there.

Reply

Thread

Link

screamingggggggggg lmaooooooooooo i've seen more people waiting for international flights than this sad video Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omggg me da demasiado verguenza ajena i cantttt Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

man chicharito really hoed her out



Reply

Thread

Link

Yassss! This Mexican CHISME!



Great work, OP. You should make it a weekly occurrence. Reply

Thread

Link

Belinda girl, u could do so much better.

This sunday one of the novelas I watched ended and im terrible mad at how stupid that ending was sigh



Also I can't wait to see the coco special at mexico, I saw some of the Facebooks live and im so excited! Reply

Thread

Link

"hashtash" lmaooooo Reply

Thread

Link

OMG I'm tempted to break the Chicharito break up to my abuela, she idolizes him lmao Reply

Thread

Link

lmao mine too, she really thinks he's a good catholic boy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoooo great job, OP. I love this. LMAOOO @ paulina. she ate shit.



Chicharito reminds me so much so someone i know irl Reply

Thread

Link

lmaooo the replay of juan gabriel's (que en paz descanse) fall



truly iconic Reply

Thread

Link

omw y just saw the interview with lucia y que culero???? straight up trash Reply

Thread

Link