ESCANDALO! This week in Mexican celeb gossip
Camila Sodi (Diego Luna's ex) dating futbol legend Chicharito
The new couple was photographed on a 'secret date' in Paris
Hiddleswift who?
Pobre Chicharito!
Lucía Villalón breaks silence about Javier 'Chicharito' Hernández split, Camila Sodi
During Madrid Fashion Week the sportscaster was asked about their break-up.
"What hurt me the most was his disloyalty, I wasn't expecting it, I was going to marry him," she said.
Paulina Rubio Suffers Epic Fail: Watch Singer Fall Off Stage During Concert
During a concert in Campeche, Mexico Paulina ran out of stage and fell. Paulina Rubio was recently in the news after she revealed she was working on a collaboration with Selena Gomez, which was later debunked. lol. Luckily she was not badly hurt just suffered some bruises.
Belinda's new boyfriend Criss Angel posted this picture on his ig on Valentine's Day:
Twitter troll @ALiasUggLyZorra noticed some watermarks on the picture:
Beli really got herself a winner here.
Barba Mori and Sergio Mayer son nude video leaked on twitter.
@ALiasUggLyZorra (again) Posted the diq vid of Sergio Mayer Jr. on twitter. Sergio Mayer Sr. was obviously not happy.
Conan in Mexico making his telenovela acting debut
2. i can't stand chicharito either fuck ha too
3. pedrita sola <3
4. paty chapoy up in that fountain of youth thooooo!!! se veía más vieja cuando yo era niña
5. it's so fucking weird to see sergio's kid considering i knew him when he was like 9-10 and we were friends for a whole summer lmao yikes this entire family
ty op for this post i'm feeling hella homesick today!
Sergio jr is such a mess, knocking up an older woman when he was like 18.
Damn, athletes ain't shit
omw
Great work, OP. You should make it a weekly occurrence.
This sunday one of the novelas I watched ended and im terrible mad at how stupid that ending was sigh
Also I can't wait to see the coco special at mexico, I saw some of the Facebooks live and im so excited!
Chicharito reminds me so much so someone i know irl
truly iconic