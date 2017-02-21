thiago

ESCANDALO! This week in Mexican celeb gossip

Camila Sodi (Diego Luna's ex) dating futbol legend Chicharito




The new couple was photographed on a 'secret date' in Paris

Hiddleswift who?

Pobre Chicharito!




Lucía Villalón breaks silence about Javier 'Chicharito' Hernández split, Camila Sodi

During Madrid Fashion Week the sportscaster was asked about their break-up.
"What hurt me the most was his disloyalty, I wasn't expecting it, I was going to marry him," she said.




Paulina Rubio Suffers Epic Fail: Watch Singer Fall Off Stage During Concert

During a concert in Campeche, Mexico Paulina ran out of stage and fell. Paulina Rubio was recently in the news after she revealed she was working on a collaboration with Selena Gomez, which was later debunked. lol. Luckily she was not badly hurt just suffered some bruises.



Belinda's new boyfriend Criss Angel posted this picture on his ig on Valentine's Day:

Twitter troll @ALiasUggLyZorra noticed some watermarks on the picture:

Beli really got herself a winner here.



Barba Mori and Sergio Mayer son nude video leaked on twitter.

@ALiasUggLyZorra (again) Posted the diq vid of Sergio Mayer Jr. on twitter. Sergio Mayer Sr. was obviously not happy.





Conan in Mexico making his telenovela acting debut





