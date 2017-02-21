A Brutally Honest Oscar Ballot from THR

of everything, meryl is the one who deserves her nom the very least. Reply

meryl deserves no fucking noms like when did she become this weird shoe in every year, hollywood needs to crawl out of her mediocre ass, she could have a cameo in not another teen movie 2 and she's still be nominated for an oscar Reply

Link

i didn't hate arrival but i was TOTALLY prepared for it to be my favorite movie of the year and at the end i was just like "ok and...?" i wish it had been more about the actual communication with the aliens instead of the spiritual/emotional stuff...tho i recognize i am clearly in the minority in that. but amy adams was delightful as always so i can't be too down on it tbh Reply

I knew Florence Foster Jenkins was going to be a weird movie when I started watching but I was still unprepared for what it was, I'm surprised Meryl was nominated for it. Reply

I was on a conference call at work a few weeks ago and while we were waiting for someone to join, we discussed movies and... I was the only person who didn't like Arrival.



SO fucking awkward. Reply

I really wish La La Land hadn't done that faux art house release, I really wanted to see it. It was at my local theater for like...two weeks, MAYBE and I didn't get the chance. Reply

Really, really, really hates Arrival



Thinks La La Land is enjoyable but not memorable.



It me Reply

Is Trump the honest Oscar voter Reply

Well, yay for the minor Ruth Negga shout out, lol. And even though Allied was a mess, it really did deserve that nom for Best Costume Design Reply

damn this bitch watched practically everything Reply

I haven't seen Arrival yet, I kept getting it mixed up with Silence until I saw that one lol Reply

LOL Reply

lmao irl Reply

snap out of it Reply

I think [meryl] solidified her nomination when she gave that speech at the Golden Globes.



mte Reply

la la land is unbearably forgettable lmao. no one will be talking abt that annoying ass movie in a few yrs. go tf away Reply

I watched it yesterday and it really sucked so bad to me

I was just like "...okay...that's it?" to myself throughout the whole thing Reply

it's hard to pick what i liked least about it, maybe ryan goslin's ugly as sin shoes that he wore, or the fact that he wore a suit to hang out with her



i'd seriously run if some dude showed up to a not-date in a wool suit and like bowling shoes Reply

mte but i feel that about most BP winners. like theres v. few who are that iconic to remember, everyone considers all the fewllo nominees classics rather thatn the winners Reply

Isabelle Huppert is an ice-cold actress, and I eliminated her because when you get attacked, beaten and raped, you're not the same person afterward, but she was, and I wanted to slap her to try to get a reaction out of her.



I had problems with Elle, but fuck this person. Reply

jesus christ Reply

I haven't seen Elle yet but omg every time there's a rape survivor and they aren't sobbing on the floor the entire time post their assault someone says something like that. It's ridiculous that none of these ppl realize that ppl can process trauma differently. Reply

What an idiot. All rape survivors respond in different, personal ways.



And Huppert is enigmatic and provocative, which is why she's so distinctive. She's not simply "cold."



Edited at 2017-02-22 03:16 am (UTC) Reply

IKR?? The whole point was to go in a different direction of how women are "supposed" to act when that happens; a lot of the movie was about deconstructing stereotypes about women. It was hardly my fave and I had issues with it too, but that's such a shitty way to view it. Reply

I loved Arrival ¯\_(ツ)_/¯



I haven't seen Loving, but I've been wanting to



I'm torn because Naomie was incredible in Moonlight and she would've been my choice if Viola wasn't in the Best Supporting category tbh



The original score for Moonlight was great, too bad La La Land is probably going to win that Reply

both Moonlight and Jackie had more interesting soundtracks than La La Land imo. Reply

