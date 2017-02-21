A Brutally Honest Oscar Ballot from THR
Brutally honest #Oscars voter: "I hated 'Arrival' — it just sucked" https://t.co/uFyVTQ0gSN— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 22, 2017
- Really, really, really hates Arrival
- Thought Meryl's role in Florence was like 'a clown'
- Seemed to watch most of the smaller categories
- Thinks La La Land is enjoyable but not memorable.
SO fucking awkward.
It me
mte
I was just like "...okay...that's it?" to myself throughout the whole thing
i'd seriously run if some dude showed up to a not-date in a wool suit and like bowling shoes
I had problems with Elle, but fuck this person.
And Huppert is enigmatic and provocative, which is why she's so distinctive. She's not simply "cold."
I haven't seen Loving, but I've been wanting to
I'm torn because Naomie was incredible in Moonlight and she would've been my choice if Viola wasn't in the Best Supporting category tbh
The original score for Moonlight was great, too bad La La Land is probably going to win that
it was basically neither to me