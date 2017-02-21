I don't text anyone but online i'm always using 👀 and 😒 Reply

lol i love it Reply

It's so cheeky. I love it Reply

🌧 4 when I'm sad



And 🤢 Reply

I see an x'ed box for your second one. Reply

lol, I just watched this





btw, does he have his own tag? Reply

Lmao that video he's mocking is so ridiculous



I taught my grandma how to use emoji's and now she's always sending them to me randomly and it's funny

My favorite emojis are these : 💃🏽😋👀😝👽

My most used are : 😭😩😒🙃

I really need to start using other ones though, I always use the same ones haha



I hate when I accidentally post a comment but don't finish rip



Edited at 2017-02-22 02:54 am (UTC) Reply

i love it when my grandma uses emojis- she recently used 🤔 sarcastically in a facebook comment and i cracked up Reply

i rarely use keyboard emojis but in general my faves are the pointing emoji and dancing turkey on skype, and the extremely happy cactus on FB messenger



😔 i use this one a lot when i do use keyboard emojis bc my roommate says i make this face a lot lmao



Edited at 2017-02-22 03:02 am (UTC) Reply

the skype emojis make me laugh sfm. the disco dancing guy is sf funny Reply

ikr lol theyre so bizarre and unapplicable that you end up just using them for anything, i love it Reply

I use 🤔😒😏🙄🙃 the most often Reply

My dad uses 🤔 all the damn time lmao Reply

I mostly use hearts... Reply

Me too & 😒. Reply

church, sleepy face, fire would have been my youth if emojis had existed back then. Reply

Now I understand emojis so much better, so 💀➡️🔥, u 🌽. Reply

My fave emojis 😂🙄😳🎉😘💗🙌🌈🤣💅🏽💃🏾 Reply

I hate that 🙄 shows up as a half smile, eyes looking to the left, eyebrows raised on my phone ...but rolling eyes on everyone else's. 😠 Reply

Upside down smily face, I use it for everything Reply

