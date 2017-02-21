February 21st, 2017, 08:46 pm lyrabjadesss Stephen Colbert Deciphers The Teenage Emoji Code What secret emoji code do you send your friends, ONTD? Favorite emoji? Mine is forever & always 😒SOURCE Tagged: late night talk show, stephen colbert / the colbert report Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2525 comments Add comment
And 🤢
btw, does he have his own tag?
I taught my grandma how to use emoji's and now she's always sending them to me randomly and it's funny
My favorite emojis are these : 💃🏽😋👀😝👽
My most used are : 😭😩😒🙃
I really need to start using other ones though, I always use the same ones haha
I hate when I accidentally post a comment but don't finish rip
Edited at 2017-02-22 02:54 am (UTC)
😔 i use this one a lot when i do use keyboard emojis bc my roommate says i make this face a lot lmao
Edited at 2017-02-22 03:02 am (UTC)
#emogirl #cutmylifeintopieces
This gif becomes more and more relevant every day:
🦃🖤🎀
Too bad I never have a reason to use the turkey emoji. I just love how it looks lmao