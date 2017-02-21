Women of Horror Month: Top 10 Female Horror Directors
In honor of February being 'Women of Horror month', 'Addicted to Horror Movies' did a list chronicling the top 10 female horror directors.
9. Leigh Janiak (Honeymoon)
"Janiak’s style combines an imaginative premise with solid acting placed in a grounded location. The viewer buys into the narrative immediately because of its realism, which makes it that much easier for Janiak to blend in more fantastic concepts and plot points without losing the audience."
7. Jennifer Kent (The Babadook)
"Director and actress, Kent tackled the complex and emotional topic of motherhood in her 2014 film The Babadook. Although the film plays the central threat as supernatural, the real question of the film is not 'How will they escape the terrifying Babadook?' but “How will she escape her terrifying thoughts about her child?'”
6. Kathryn Bigelow (Near Dark)
"Bigelow’s 1987 horror-western Near Dark helped define the serious, roaming (some might say emo?) pack of sexy-but-dangerous vampires sub genre, which is still popular today. It’s gritty, it’s dramatic, and it highlights what would eventually become Bigelow’s signature style."
5. Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night)
"Amirpour has an eye for composition, and every sequence is filled with a meaning that bubbles at the edges of your consciousness, like suddenly remembering an image from a dream, but not quite the intent or narrative."
1. Mary Harron (American Psycho)
"This comfortability with the dark side of humanity is what made her the perfect director to tackle American Psycho. While other directors might shy away from the stark and unsettling subject matter, Harron dove in head-first without giving the audience a character or storyline on which to hang their hopes."
Full list and reviews at the Source 2 3 4 5 6 7
now I will read the post lol
i ALWAYS check the backseat!!!
which reminds me of a lets not meet i read recently where that happened, lol
Edited at 2017-02-22 03:17 am (UTC)
also the velvet vampire. yesss glam 70s vamp horror <3
Edited at 2017-02-22 02:59 am (UTC)
American Mary
especially bc i watched babadook after a million ppl kept overhyping it so i was like thats it?? should've seen it as soon as it got released, i guess
need to watch more films on this list. should try to make a movie night out of it.