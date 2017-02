Women of Horror Month: Top 10 Female Horror Directors

In honor of February being 'Women of Horror month', 'Addicted to Horror Movies' did a list chronicling the top 10 female horror directors."Janiak’s style combines an imaginative premise with solid acting placed in a grounded location. The viewer buys into the narrative immediately because of its realism, which makes it that much easier for Janiak to blend in more fantastic concepts and plot points without losing the audience."Director and actress, Kent tackled the complex and emotional topic of motherhood in her 2014 film. Although the film plays the central threat as supernatural, the real question of the film is not 'How will they escape the terrifying Babadook?' but “How will she escape her terrifying thoughts about her child?'”"Bigelow’s 1987 horror-westernhelped define the serious, roaming (some might say emo?) pack of sexy-but-dangerous vampires sub genre, which is still popular today. It’s gritty, it’s dramatic, and it highlights what would eventually become Bigelow’s signature style.""Amirpour has an eye for composition, and every sequence is filled with a meaning that bubbles at the edges of your consciousness, like suddenly remembering an image from a dream, but not quite the intent or narrative.""This comfortability with the dark side of humanity is what made her the perfect director to tackle. While other directors might shy away from the stark and unsettling subject matter, Harron dove in head-first without giving the audience a character or storyline on which to hang their hopes."Full list and reviews at the Source