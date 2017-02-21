Women of Horror Month: Top 10 Female Horror Directors

Okay can I just say, I love women directors and support them completely, but I hate women in horror month because WTF it's black history month, why are they trying to shoe horn in on that? Why can't they make October women in horror month, it makes so much more sense because of Halloween. Reply

awesome!! ;)



now I will read the post lol Reply

QUEEN Reply

i didnt find the babadook very frightening. there were a few jump scare-ish moments but overall not scary. Reply

We don't appreciate that kind of slander in the babadiscourse, please delete. Reply

I was just watching Honeymoon. It didn't sell me at first but once I got past the first 30 or so minutes I loved it. Near Dark and The Invitation are great too. Reply

i still need to see Near Dark! Reply

See it as soon as possible. I love the way she handled the vampires. Reply

i'll look for it :) Reply

near dark is perfection! Reply

I've said it a million times but Near Dark is perfect and I wish Katheryn would come back to the horror wheelhouse. Reply

It's a shame how underrated it is compared to 'The Lost Boys' which is nothing special imo. Reply

YOU TAKE THAT BACK Reply

Mary Lambert Pet Sematary tbh Reply

I'm sad that she directed Urban Legends: Bloody Mary. Reply

oh my god i love the first urban legend Reply

It taught me to make sure no one is under my car waiting to slice my ankles. I had no idea that was a thing. Reply

the one that's never left me* is the killer in the backseat

i ALWAYS check the backseat!!!



which reminds me of a lets not meet i read recently where that happened, lol



Edited at 2017-02-22 03:17 am (UTC) Reply

jennifer's body



also the velvet vampire. yesss glam 70s vamp horror <3



Edited at 2017-02-22 02:59 am (UTC) Reply

Jennifer's Body is so good! Reply

I was looking for a woman directed movie to watch on netflix and i HAAAATE how it takes so much effort to see the production details of a film on there. like i have to click around so much to see who directed it. i wish there was a better search function on the site. Reply

American Mary American Mary

Babadook and Girl Walks Home are both way overrated. The latter is especially so self-conscious about how cool it is. Reply

I agree with Babadook (I actually borderline hated it oops), but I never saw the other movie. Reply

omg mte



especially bc i watched babadook after a million ppl kept overhyping it so i was like thats it?? should've seen it as soon as it got released, i guess Reply

