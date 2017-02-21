'Keeping Up With The Kattarshians' is Iceland's new reality TV show about cats.

This I will watch. SO MUCH CUTE. Reply

WHERE R THEY RIGHT NOW



also another 24/7 cat stream is kitten academy for those interested Reply

missing the meow meow meow tag Reply

Added 👀 Reply

omg where are they right now, i will watch this! Reply

I'm not seeing any kitties on this live kitty stream. I feel ripped off :( Reply

if you go to the first source you can see some of the kittens sleeping!! http://nutiminn.is/kattarshians/ Reply

KITTIES IN BUNK BEDS Reply

oh my gosh, they're in bunk beds, I'm gonna die from the cuteness Reply

i knowww Reply

omg the ones in the bunkbed ♥



thank you, I was very disappointed there weren't any in this shot! Reply

omg there's three in just one bed i'm dying Reply

thank you!!! OMG the bunk beds lmaoooo i love that 3 of them are sleeping in *one* of the beds lol Reply

Kittens in bunk beds! Yes, I needed this in my life. Reply

There's no cats right now, but I'M EXCITED Reply

This has my unwavering support Reply

Aw thats cute but they're not there yet?? , i would like to see one with puppies as well!



Also an excuse to post this meow meow track

more cat livestream



I love the kitten academy Reply

The beds omg This is the reality show we deserve :')The beds omg https://youtu.be/xJwn4n3Jdrk Reply

also Are you crying watching these cute cats, ontd?

i cry whenever i see any cat op, my cat died years and years ago but now i feel ready for another one in my life. unfortunately my lease says no pets u_u so i follow a billion on instagram Reply

I can't have cats in my apartment either but fuck them, I have one anyway lol. When we moved here my mom was like: I won't get rid of the cat so gtfo Reply

that's RIGHT! it's so upsetting when people just dump their pets when they leave Reply

OH, I thought the one was getting up, but it went back to sleep :( Reply

me too :(



BUT are 3 of them sharing the same bed?? too cute Reply

I didn't realize there was 3 in there at first but then they readjusted and I was so excited to see a bonus kitten. Reply

omg cute



I've never had cats before, and I'm allergic to most of them



I haaaate haaate here when people just let their cats do whatever and roam around all day and don't even put a bell on them or any identification and they go around killing birds or get stuck in drains, pls <3 your kittys. Reply

I keep my kitties inside, I'm too nervous to let them out into the mean world Reply

we're in the process of transitioning our indoor/outdoor cat into a full time indoor cat. It's hellish tbh. Poor bb doesn't understand why we aren't letting her go outside anymore. I know I'll feel 100% better with her staying inside tho. I'm currently looking at cat strollers so she can go on walks with the dogs lol. Reply

right? "oh cats just do their thing and come back" like nooo they don't always come back.



So many people are like really nonchalantly like "oh yeah our cat ran away" or "got out and got hit by a car" Reply

