jennie

'Keeping Up With The Kattarshians' is Iceland's new reality TV show about cats.



Keeping Up With the Kattarshians is the cat version of the Kardashian clan’s show. The show's premise is simple: four kittens, all from a local animal rescue shelter, are made to live together in an oversized dollhouse rigged with hidden cameras. The kittens: Guðni, Ronja, Briet, and Stubbur have captivated an Icelandic—and global—audience.

Alongside endlessly cute viewing content, the show has been credited with raising the profile of animal adoption in Iceland. Created in partnership with the Icelandic Cat Protection Society, all four animals have been adopted just over a week in, and new feline stars are preparing to enter the house.

Are you crying watching these cute cats, ontd?

