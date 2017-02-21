WNBA player Candice Wiggins says she was bullied for being straight

Candice Wiggins claims she was bullied for being straight in the WNBA https://t.co/tmBPpfoq6D pic.twitter.com/5hu4yZaR9z — Deadspin (@Deadspin) February 21, 2017

- Number 3 draft pick in 2008, subsequently flopped and during her 8 years in the league played for 4 different teams, she abruptly retired last season.- Claims 98% of the WNBA is gay- Says "Me being heterosexual and straight, and being vocal in my identity as a straight woman was huge"- Says players in the WNBA look and act like men then goes on to say "I was proud to a be a woman, and it didn’t fit well in that culture."- She implies that her teammates were jealous of the attention her more traditional femininity got.- Says she's now focusing on becoming a professional beach volleyball player because of their "celebration of women and the female body as feminine, but strong and athletic."TLDR version: She thinks her straightness and looks caused tension with her teammates and that's why she couldn't get anywhere in the league, instead of the fact that she was constantly getting injured.