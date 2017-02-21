George Clooney: Trump is the real Hollywood Elitist

ok george, does "we'll fix it" mean you're gonna fund a hit? cause i'd be into it. Reply

Thread

Link

It's been wild seeing the right tell Hollywood to shut up... ya'll elected Reagan and Trump... Reply

Thread

Link

Every day I'm convinced that the right is full of hypocrites. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Back in the day the right used to despise Russia too, I honestly have no clue what they're doing other than just sucking it up so Trump can pass whatever legislation they want Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There was an obvious shift in the past decade-ish about Russia though. Their favorite hobby was praising Putin, saying he was a "real leader" or some shit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

was regan an awful and racist and terrible person like trump is? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He treated AIDS like it was a joke. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i don't remember because i wasn't even born yet when he was in office but why would he treat aids like irs a joke? i remember the post when nancy passed away and everyone was like GOOD Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

honestly, yes. just not as over the top and obvious. although while i hate reagan, he at least was better at compromising with the other side. at least more so than trump is. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i wasn't even born yet when regan was in office, someone mentioned above god he treated aids like it was some joke Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he discarded the Mental Health Systems Act which led to the homeless epidemic we have in usa today Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He may be an insufferable white liberal, but he ain't wrong about Bannon and Trump benefitting from Hollywood. Reply

Thread

Link

i didn't know that about bannon Reply

Thread

Link

Oh yeah. I'll try to find that Patton Oswalt thread where he talks about how all those alt-right bully dudes are just failed entertainers. They want so desperately to be funny and adored. Kellyanne, Bannon, Milo, they all want to be adored the way Jon Stewart is for the left, but it never works and they get bitter and serious. It's like Fox New's failed attempt at their own Daily Show lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nor did I...maybe the dude who produced Suicide Squad will help get him to direct The Batman movie



Edited at 2017-02-22 02:00 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I do think there is a blantant and obvious disconnect with Hollywood vs the everyday person's life but he's also right about Trump. Trump is like the fast food version of a billionaire. He has no class. He's like a wannabe blue blood. Reply

Thread

Link

Wow I did not know B*nnon wanted to be a director.... I'm sure he must be a fan of Mel Gibson 🙄 Reply

Thread

Link

I'm sure the Oscars would nominate him too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's def gonna run for office soon. Reply

Thread

Link

At this point I'll take it over the Hollywood "stars" the US has elected in the past. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'd totally vote for him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Unless it's Oprah in 2020, I don't want no damn celeb being our nominee. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Martha Stewart though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her comments about millennials makes her come off as very tone deaf though.



Here for her debating Trump though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Convicted Felon :-/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Here for it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Choose Angelina Jolie instead tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fix it George! Reply

Thread

Link

Is he prepping for his own campaign? Reply

Thread

Link

head of the PTA Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He could organize the best damn bake sale ever. Those kids are totally going to that expensive summer camp this year. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I give Drumpf three hours until the angry tweet comes tbh Reply

Thread

Link

How can an average looking man be so physically repulsive? Idk Reply

Thread

Link

Are you talking about Trump or Clooney? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Trump's biggest con was getting people to believe he isn't elitist and cares about the little guy. His entire existence is based on scamming people and the same went for his father. He campaigned on draining the swamp when his cabinet is full of billionaires. Of course his cult of supporters found a way to justify it but it's still fucked up. His supporters love the executive orders because they don't hurt them - but wait until their health insurance is taken away, the factory jobs he promised don't come back, the coal mining jobs he promised don't come back the cost of living going up to pay for the racist monument he said Americans would never pay for her. I'm sure they'll never take responsibility for what they've done but I don't have an ounce of sympathy for them. It's just an endless list of proof that he's a fraud. These dumbasses really thought Trump would be a great POTUS because he ran a business and he's an *alleged billionaire.



Look at the way he's responded to Americans begging their elected officials at town halls to not take away their health insurance. He calls them activists and paid protestors. It's easier for him and the rest of the GOP to call them that because it kills his ego that the majority of the country rejected him. It's really fucked up that a country so wealthy has citizens begging their leaders to survive. The disconnect Trump has is surreal.



/ugh



Edited at 2017-02-22 02:08 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

He's a master manipulator and that's a scary person to have in office. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's no different from any other republican.



People continue to fall for their bs every time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

random question but whatever happen to that ontd user on here who was heavy repbublican and predicted that trump would win? did she disappear? did she reappear again? Reply

Thread

Link

The one with the Dexter icon? They still exist Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

im not sure, all i know is that they would write long essays on why trump would win and people would comment back as "word vomit" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Save us, George! Reply

Thread

Link

somehow i guessed that managed to slip by people since he was campaigning in blue collar places and not holding private fundraisers with you Reply

Thread

Link

45 must be really pissed off all of Hollywood hates him. He's spent most of his life wanting them to accept him and upon winning the presidency, the highest office in the land, they didn't praise him, they shat all over him. Reply

Thread

Link