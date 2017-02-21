Hillary

George Clooney: Trump is the real Hollywood Elitist



-Points out that Tr*mp collected over $110k from SAG pension.
-Tromp is a demagogue.
-Meryl was a US citizen long before joining Hollywood and had every right to speak up.
-Steve Bannon is a wannabe elite, having failed as a film writer and director.
-"We'll fix it" he says of Tramp.

Source
Tagged: , , ,