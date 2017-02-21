George Clooney: Trump is the real Hollywood Elitist
George Clooney calls out Trump for being the real "Hollywood elitist" https://t.co/fiTevjtFiG pic.twitter.com/mvQ8t0K0G3— HuffPostEnt (@HuffPostEnt) February 21, 2017
-Points out that Tr*mp collected over $110k from SAG pension.
-Tromp is a demagogue.
-Meryl was a US citizen long before joining Hollywood and had every right to speak up.
-Steve Bannon is a wannabe elite, having failed as a film writer and director.
-"We'll fix it" he says of Tramp.
Here for her debating Trump though.
Look at the way he's responded to Americans begging their elected officials at town halls to not take away their health insurance. He calls them activists and paid protestors. It's easier for him and the rest of the GOP to call them that because it kills his ego that the majority of the country rejected him. It's really fucked up that a country so wealthy has citizens begging their leaders to survive. The disconnect Trump has is surreal.
