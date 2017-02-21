DILF Kyle Chandler to play DILF in Godzilla sequel
The DILFest man in Hollywood, Kyle Chandler, has joined the cast of Godzilla: King of the Monsters. He will play DILF to Millie Bobbie Brown. His character is also a scientist.
Kyle Chandler to star in #Godzilla sequel, will play father to #StrangerThing's Millie Bobby Brown https://t.co/iDPUHnYkOL pic.twitter.com/5MaGOiFfHI— Heat Vision (@HeatVisionBlog) February 21, 2017
Chandler recently played a dead DILF in Manchester by the Sea and is returning as cop DILF in the final season of Netflix's Bloodline later this year.
Zero Dark Thirty might be the only one?
oooh this could be a great role for him
Re: oooh this could be a great role for him
2019 seems so far away. I hope they worked out how to better balance the human scenes and the monster fights. Don't want them to saturate the movie with action like the abysmal Transformers franchise does either. Oh, and just write more interesting human characters. The actors shouldn't be a complete after thought (more like never-thought).
Edited at 2017-02-22 01:31 am (UTC)