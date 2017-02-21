DILF Kyle Chandler to play DILF in Godzilla sequel

If you're gonna be typecast, you could do a lot worse. Reply

Thread

Link

This guy has played someone's dad or older brother in nearly everything I've seen him in Reply

Thread

Link

Lolz I was gonna say Argo but then I remembered they trick him by saying his kids' school is calling.



Zero Dark Thirty might be the only one? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

THIS GIF. OMG. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Other than King Kong, I don't think I've ever seen any of his pre-FNL work. Including Early Edition.



2019 seems so far away. I hope they worked out how to better balance the human scenes and the monster fights. Don't want them to saturate the movie with action like the abysmal Transformers franchise does either. Oh, and just write more interesting human characters. The actors shouldn't be a complete after thought (more like never-thought). Reply

Thread

Link

My sister was obsessed with Early Edition, she has been stanning this dude for half her life. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Whenever I heard about that show, I always confused him with the guy from Due South. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link



I highly recommend Pure Country. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm so dating myself but Homefront. All the good things for Homefront. Canceled too soon. :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

urgh i love Coach Taylor Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm so happy about his career post-FNL. Reply

Thread

Link

he was hot in that newspaper show, but he hasn't been attractive since fnl Reply

Thread

Link

I loved Early Edition. They should bring that back somehow like a reboot. Reply

Thread

Link

wow i'm wet. this is amazing news! coach taylor vs godzilla 🏈🐸 Reply

Thread

Link





no contest tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

DILF is a terrible acronym and we should abandon it. If he's attractive then just say that. DILF makes it seem like the only way to find this older man attractive is through the lens of 'he's a cool dad! A cool and sexy dad.' Like damn, he's handsome. Leave it at that. Reply

Thread

Link

youve really thought about this huh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's been a really slow day. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"You're an idiot." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YES. He is the best. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hope he gets to do more in the movie than Bryan Cranston did in the last one Reply

Thread

Link









Edited at 2017-02-22 01:31 am (UTC) Still, the best DILF role he's ever played will always and forever be... Reply

Thread

Link

good lord i love him Reply

Thread

Link