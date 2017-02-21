DILF Kyle Chandler to play DILF in Godzilla sequel

The DILFest man in Hollywood, Kyle Chandler, has joined the cast of Godzilla: King of the Monsters. He will play DILF to Millie Bobbie Brown. His character is also a scientist.

Chandler recently played a dead DILF in Manchester by the Sea and is returning as cop DILF in the final season of Netflix's Bloodline later this year.

Source
Tagged: , ,