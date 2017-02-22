Kingdom - Season 3: First Look
[Spoiler (click to open)]And at the end of the second season Jay was left heartbroken after losing Ava & physically beaten down after losing his belt to Ryan. Lisa was trying to rediscover her place in the world and Nate came out to his brother.
EW has an exclusive sneak peek at the new season, during which “some extraordinarily devastating things are going to happen,” and this time, the whole family’s going to be affected.
Kingdom returns for season 3 on Wednesday, May 31 at 8 p.m. ET on DirecTV’s Audience Network, AT&T U-Verse, and DIRECTV NOW
Will Jay finally catch a break... or nah?
I hope they go easier on Jay this new season. And give Nate a good, not sketchy boyfriend.