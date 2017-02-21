Chrissy Teigen Not Offended by Cultural Appropriation, Discusses Asian Representation

where can i set up my chair for this one Reply

Thread

Link

I don't think a whole lot personally offends her tbh.



Edited at 2017-02-22 12:26 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

donald trump does



but he should offend anyone with a brain so



Edited at 2017-02-22 12:27 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ok, when the FUCK did we start using his real name again?!?! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mte lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol ia Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i like chrissy and john and that they bring attention to causes and most importantly donate money to them Reply

Thread

Link

I really don't see anything wrong with what she said. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah like it sounds like she's just speaking for herself and not that she's necessarily the standard or that everyone should feel what she feels? Like idk not being offended by something is okay too just as long as you aren't being dismissive of others who do find something offensive if that makes any sense. I feel I'm phrasing this badly.



That being said the photoshoot was appropriating Japanese culture wasn't it? Chrissy isn't Japanese either so take that for what you will.



Edited at 2017-02-22 12:40 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

but ostensibly, it doesn't matter if she's japanese? if a japanese person from japan isn't offended, does that make it more or less cultural appropriation? i would say the internet rule is: moot point because someone is mad about it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"I think its really important to start embracing people ... seeing them in roles that are not necessarily 'That Asian Girl' or 'That Asian Boy.'"



I remember when on Glee, Tina and Mike were "The Asian" and "The Other Asian." Like, they literally called Mike "The Other Asian" so many times. Reply

Thread

Link

and they got together bc they were asians at asian camp or something lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh, yeah. I totally forgot about that. Ryan Murphy is trash. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it was fucking horrible, and then they started dating and we saw a whole new level of asian racism Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

and mike's biggest storyline was having strict parents who were mad at him getting an a-. it was super stereotypical.



they also didn't acknowledge the fact that darren criss is biracial. ever. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This is gonna be a wank post isn't it.



I love Chrissy, I don't think she's personally offended by much. I'll be perched in this thread with popcorn tho.



Edited at 2017-02-22 12:28 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

This is gonna be a wank post isn't it.



You know it will. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg of course this exists. Nice wig, skank. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh my god i thought this was fake at first smh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's still around? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The prime definition of white women doing theeeeeeee absolute MOST. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

With In Full Color, Rachael Doležal describes the path that led her from being a child of white evangelical parents to an NAACP chapter president and respected educator and activist who identified as black. Along the way, she’ll discuss the deep emotional bond she formed with her four adopted black siblings, the sense of belonging she felt while living in black communities in Jackson, Mississippi and Washington, D.C., and the discrimination she’s suffered while living as a black woman.



Her story is nuanced and complex, and in the process of telling it, she forces us to consider race in an entirely new light—not as a biological imperative, but as a function of the experiences we have, the culture we embrace, and, ultimately, the identity we choose. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Did she vote for Trump? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ICONIC. I'll never forget where I was when I first saw the story about her. She changed my life with her OTT-ness. I still can't believe it's real. I need a Lifetime film tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just looked up the publishers of this book and they also have one defending Casey Anthony and they have one for Ken Kratz that they're doing a book tour for right now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so they'll probably end up publishing milo yiannopoulos's book too then huh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

is anyone shocked?? Reply

Thread

Link

i think people need to start understanding that something being offensive doesn't always mean that the person INTENDED for it to be offensive. you could have the best intentions in the world and the purest of heart but STILL make an ignorant gaffe.



Edited at 2017-02-22 12:34 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

There's nothing wrong with what she said? Imma perch in this one though. Reply

Thread

Link

This shouldn't be a big deal but I feel like someone's gonna make it a big deal. Reply

Thread

Link

lol next she'll say asian starbucks smells like chocolate and onions!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

personally am not offended by cultural appropriation of any sort



I kind of want someone to do a Boiling Point situation with her now. Reply

Thread

Link

I was thinking about that damn show yesterday. I miss it lol. The Lady Gaga one was funny in retrospect. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damn talk about a throwback. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTV's bringing back Room Raiders and My Super Sweet 16 so they might as well bring Boiling Point back too lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Preach it sis!*









*except for the oart about appropriation Reply

Thread

Link

If that's her personal opinion, I'm okay with it. She didnt say it wasnt offensive, just not to her personally. I wish she just didnt comment on it cuz racists will run with it to excuse their behavior, but she's allowed to have an opinion Reply

Thread

Link

I wish she just didnt comment on it cuz racists will run with it to excuse their behavior



Yeah, they always use pull out that "But so-and-so wasn't offended so it's all right" excuse. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I agree with all of this. She just said that she personally didn't find it offensive, but she never said that other people can't or shouldn't find it offensive. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Pretty much mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link