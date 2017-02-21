got | emilia eyebrows

Chrissy Teigen Not Offended by Cultural Appropriation, Discusses Asian Representation



- comments on Karlie Kloss's geisha pictures for Vogue: “I personally am not offended by cultural appropriation of any sort because I feel like it does pay homage, but at the same time there are a lot of beautiful, beautiful, beautiful, Asian women that could do the same thing."

- thinks that Asian men and women are underrepresented in the modeling industry and wants better representation to be normal

- on diversity of roles for Asians: "I think its really important to start embracing people ... seeing them in roles that are not necessarily 'That Asian Girl' or 'That Asian Boy.'"

- she has previously criticised events for lack of diversity

