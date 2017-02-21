ONTD Original: 4 Celebrities Who Have Eaten Insects!
Angelina Jolie isn't the only one who enjoys her creepy crawlies!
Shailene Woodley believes that the future of food is in insects. Her favorites are ants and Junebugs!
Salma Hayek shared a video of herself eating a cricket from Oaxaca, Mexico.
Katy Perry snapped a picture of herself (allegedly) eating a scorpion in Bangkok, Thailand.
It should surprise no one that Bear Grylls has eaten insects.
Warning: Don't enter if you dislike insects.
like if mother nature was gonna make them good for us the least she could do is not have them taste awful
Mopane caterpillars
These caterpillars are native to the southern part of Africa. They are traditionally boiled in salted water and then sun-dried. They're a good source of potassium, sodium, calcium, phosphorous, magnesium, zinc, manganese and copper.
Termites
Termites are rich in iron, calcium, essential fatty acids and amino acids such as tryptophan!
Witchetty grub
The witchetty grub is a dietary staple among the aboriginal people of Australia. When eaten raw, the grubs taste like almonds. They are also cooked lightly in hot coals giving them a crisp, flavorful texture of roast chicken. It is chock full of oleic acid, a healthful omega-9 monounsaturated fat.
Chapulines
Chapulines are grasshoppers widely eaten throughout southern Mexico. They're often served roasted and flavored with garlic, lime juice and salt, or with guacamole or dried chili powder. The grasshoppers are known as rich sources of protein!
African palm weevil
A delicacy among many African tribes, the palm weevil is collected off the trunks of palm trees. About 4 inches long and two inches wide, the weevils are easily pan-fried because their bodies are full of fats!
c'mon that description has got to be tempting you tho!
i can't rly remember what they tasted like but they weren't bad. seasoned v well!
what on gaia's green earth
#lastmeal prison vibes
anyway look at this cicada gif. Amazing!
However, I think humans in developed countries that refuse to look at insects as a viable food source are very dumb.
can't forget about them and their noble sacrifice to meeting your protein quotas
fuck u junebugs