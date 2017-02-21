ONTD Original: 4 Celebrities Who Have Eaten Insects!

i wish bugs tasted good and were not just good for you

like if mother nature was gonna make them good for us the least she could do is not have them taste awful

Chapulines are so damn good when fried. I could easily eat them every single day. They are great in tacos, too.

5 Edible Insects







Mopane caterpillars



These caterpillars are native to the southern part of Africa. They are traditionally boiled in salted water and then sun-dried. They're a good source of potassium, sodium, calcium, phosphorous, magnesium, zinc, manganese and copper.







Termites



Termites are rich in iron, calcium, essential fatty acids and amino acids such as tryptophan!





image url upload







Witchetty grub



The witchetty grub is a dietary staple among the aboriginal people of Australia. When eaten raw, the grubs taste like almonds. They are also cooked lightly in hot coals giving them a crisp, flavorful texture of roast chicken. It is chock full of oleic acid, a healthful omega-9 monounsaturated fat.







Chapulines



Chapulines are grasshoppers widely eaten throughout southern Mexico. They're often served roasted and flavored with garlic, lime juice and salt, or with guacamole or dried chili powder. The grasshoppers are known as rich sources of protein!







African palm weevil



A delicacy among many African tribes, the palm weevil is collected off the trunks of palm trees. About 4 inches long and two inches wide, the weevils are easily pan-fried because their bodies are full of fats!



http://www.livescience.com/43901-eating-i nsects-bugs-entomophagy.html





Worms and caterpillars are too cute to eat.

a crisp, flavorful texture of roast chicken



c'mon that description has got to be tempting you tho! Reply

I think they look kinda yummy because they make me think of The Lion King lol

that last one

Shailene is a fucking idiot. She also eats clay because a taxi driver told her that's what women do in Africa. Reply

lmao op you're the best

Still better than Arby's.

Take that back. I could make a meal on just their curly fries.

I don't want to argue with someone who has an icon of my beloved but Arby's is revolting.

i need bentyl just reading this comment tbh

don't do this

Hey gang! This Presidents' Day remember: regardless of your political affiliation, you're closer to death than you've ever been

Eat arbys. — Nihilist Arby's (@nihilist_arbys) February 20, 2017

more nutritious for damn sure

Eating insects isn't that weird here in Mexico. Especially crickets and ants. I personally don't like it.

Leave them be 🐛

i stopped eating meat 7yrs ago and i distinctly remember wanting to eat roasted crickets when i was in maine and that was the last animal protein i ever ate LMAO



i can't rly remember what they tasted like but they weren't bad. seasoned v well! Reply

what on gaia's green earth bish you're not seriously telling me that your LAST meal of animal flesh was a roasted cricket

i didn't rly know what to call it lmao so i just went w animal protein~~~.

#lastmeal prison vibes



#lastmeal prison vibes Reply

The few insects I've eaten taste like nuts, or potato chips if they're salted/seasoned.

anyway look at this cicada gif. Amazing!

I would never purposefully eat a bug. My brother gave me a packet of cheddar flavored mealworms for Christmas and I almost slapped him tbh.anyway look at this cicada gif. Amazing! Reply

omg that gif is so cool

fucking baby cicadas... so gross

I'm 27 years old and my brother still chases me around with empty cicada shells. I hate them so goddamn much. Worst bug of them all.

is that real or from a bad b-movie lmao

its wings are so pretty :O



Edited at 2017-02-22 12:38 am (UTC) Reply

I hate bugs. HATE them. They just creep me out and make me feel sick when I see them.

However, I think humans in developed countries that refuse to look at insects as a viable food source are very dumb. Reply

I ate tons of insects as a kid tbh, most not on purpose, but imo I had developed a palette 4 diff bugs after yrs of biking with my mouth open. Ladybugs taste the worst, can not recommend.

I remember them having a distinct and off-putting smell. So that would keep me from ever eating them.

they taste exactly how you think they would by the smell

not to mention all the ones that crawled into your mouth while you were sleeping at night



can't forget about them and their noble sacrifice to meeting your protein quotas Reply

ugh junebugs freak me the fuck out, they always seem to fly at your face or into your hair and they're noisy as shit

fuck u junebugs



fuck u junebugs Reply

If you think that's bad, try avoiding lovebugs / palmetto bugs in Florida around May & September. Those fuckers land in your hair, on your car & everywhere else

omg they are the qtest though, they just wanna hang out for a minute & fly away again nbd

