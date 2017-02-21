white devil

ONTD Original: 4 Celebrities Who Have Eaten Insects!


Angelina Jolie isn't the only one who enjoys her creepy crawlies!



Shailene Woodley believes that the future of food is in insects. Her favorites are ants and Junebugs!





Salma Hayek shared a video of herself eating a cricket from Oaxaca, Mexico.



Katy Perry snapped a picture of herself (allegedly) eating a scorpion in Bangkok, Thailand.



It should surprise no one that Bear Grylls has eaten insects.



SOURCE SOURCE SOURCE SOURCE

Warning: Don't enter if you dislike insects.
Tagged: , , , ,