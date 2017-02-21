Michael Fassbender a Top Contender for Next James Bond
- bookmakers say that Michael Fassbender and James Norton are the most likely prospects to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond
- bookmakers Coral say that their odds are the same, bookmakers William Hill have Fassbender above Norton
- Craig has played Bond for 11 years and has said he would rather slash his wrists than do another Bond film
- other names that they say are contenders are Tom Hardy, Aidan Turner, Idris Elba, Tom Hiddleston and Ryan Gosling
source 1
source 2
how do you feel about ginger shark as bond ontd?
Just what we need.... another bland white man in the role.
I think Craig will come back for another last one before he bow out.
Give Matthew Goode a chance dammit. Though he basically ruined his changes lol.
if they can't get idris to do it, aidan turner would be the next best choice from that list.
No, to Fassbender, does he have to be in every movie nowadays? I'm so over him.
Would love Idris Elba, also how about John Boyega (idk if Disney could prevent him from doing it), David Oyelowo or Chiwetel Ejiofor