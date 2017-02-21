got | emilia eyebrows

Michael Fassbender a Top Contender for Next James Bond

- bookmakers say that Michael Fassbender and James Norton are the most likely prospects to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond
- bookmakers Coral say that their odds are the same, bookmakers William Hill have Fassbender above Norton
- Craig has played Bond for 11 years and has said he would rather slash his wrists than do another Bond film
- other names that they say are contenders are Tom Hardy, Aidan Turner, Idris Elba, Tom Hiddleston and Ryan Gosling

how do you feel about ginger shark as bond ontd?
