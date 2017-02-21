Michael Fassbender a Top Contender for Next James Bond

Just what we need.... another bland white man in the role.



Edited at 2017-02-22 12:05 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

um hdu, he's ginger so he's diverse. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

...Tom Hardy (NOOOOOO!), Aidan Turner (IDC!), Idris Elba (Does he even want it?), Tom Hiddleston (Might as well or he will show up at your doorstep at 6AM) and Ryan Gosling (Why?)



I think Craig will come back for another last one before he bow out.



Reply

Thread

Link

Cackling @ Might as well or he will show up at your doorstep at 6AM. It's so funny because it's so true, LMAO. #PoorTaffy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He would make a great Bond villain, but I don't see him as Bond.

Give Matthew Goode a chance dammit. Though he basically ruined his changes lol. Reply

Thread

Link

I would be okay with this. Then I imagine all the Cherik fic where Charles is Q 😂 Reply

Thread

Link

OK no, Idris or GTFO. Reply

Thread

Link

NO Reply

Thread

Link

idc who gets it as long as its not hiddleston Reply

Thread

Link

Can we please just have Idris Elba as Bond already? He's a fucking charmer and he'd kill it as Bond. Reply

Thread

Link

no.



if they can't get idris to do it, aidan turner would be the next best choice from that list. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't want Aiden or Idris to be burdened with that ridiculous, outdated franchise. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

isn't he a little young? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nvm i'd rather have hiddles over this mutant (heh but actually) Reply

Thread

Link

Between him and James Norton, I'd favor James Norton. But lbr none of the bookie's choices is actually going to end up getting the role. Reply

Thread

Link

No ty Reply

Thread

Link

Omg, I would love for James Norton to become the next Bond, he's such a great actor!

No, to Fassbender, does he have to be in every movie nowadays? I'm so over him.

Would love Idris Elba, also how about John Boyega (idk if Disney could prevent him from doing it), David Oyelowo or Chiwetel Ejiofor Reply

Thread

Link

i love fassy but i think chiwetel would be perfect honestly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can picture his as a villain, but not the lead Reply

Thread

Link