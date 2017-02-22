21 Thought-Provoking Books That Will Stay On Your Mind For Days
We Need To Talk About Kevin by Lionel Shriver.
About: The gripping international bestseller about motherhood gone awry.
Eva never really wanted to be a mother - and certainly not the mother of the unlovable boy who murdered seven of his fellow high school students, a cafeteria worker, and a much-adored teacher who tried to befriend him, all two days before his sixteenth birthday. Now, two years later, it is time for her to come to terms with marriage, career, family, parenthood, and Kevin's horrific rampage in a series of startlingly direct correspondences with her estranged husband, Franklin. Uneasy with the sacrifices and social demotion of motherhood from the start, Eva fears that her alarming dislike for her own son may be responsible for driving him so nihilistically off the rails.
Invisible Man by Ralph Ellison.
About: First published in 1952 and immediately hailed as a masterpiece, Invisible Man is one of those rare novels that have changed the shape of American literature. For not only does Ralph Ellison's nightmare journey across the racial divide tell unparalleled truths about the nature of bigotry and its effects on the minds of both victims and perpetrators, it gives us an entirely new model of what a novel can be.
As he journeys from the Deep South to the streets and basements of Harlem, from a horrifying "battle royal" where black men are reduced to fighting animals, to a Communist rally where they are elevated to the status of trophies, Ralph Ellison's nameless protagonist ushers readers into a parallel universe that throws our own into harsh and even hilarious relief. Suspenseful and sardonic, narrated in a voice that takes in the symphonic range of the American language, black and white, Invisible Man is one of the most audacious and dazzling novels of our century.
A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara.
About: When four classmates from a small Massachusetts college move to New York to make their way, they're broke, adrift, and buoyed only by their friendship and ambition. There is kind, handsome Willem, an aspiring actor; JB, a quick-witted, sometimes cruel Brooklyn-born painter seeking entry to the art world; Malcolm, a frustrated architect at a prominent firm; and withdrawn, brilliant, enigmatic Jude, who serves as their center of gravity. Over the decades, their relationships deepen and darken, tinged by addiction, success, and pride. Yet their greatest challenge, each comes to realize, is Jude himself, by midlife a terrifyingly talented litigator yet an increasingly broken man, his mind and body scarred by an unspeakable childhood, and haunted by what he fears is a degree of trauma that he’ll not only be unable to overcome—but that will define his life forever.
The Road by Cormac McCarthy.
About: A searing, post apocalyptic novel destined to become Cormac McCarthy’s masterpiece.
A father and his son walk alone through burned America. Nothing moves in the ravaged landscape save the ash on the wind. It is cold enough to crack stones, and when the snow falls it is gray. The sky is dark. Their destination is the coast, although they don’t know what, if anything, awaits them there. They have nothing; just a pistol to defend themselves against the lawless bands that stalk the road, the clothes they are wearing, a cart of scavenged food—and each other.
The Sirens of Titan by Kurt Vonnegut.
About: The Sirens of Titan is an outrageous romp through space, time, and morality. The richest, most depraved man on Earth, Malachi Constant, is offered a chance to take a space journey to distant worlds with a beautiful woman at his side. Of course there's a catch to the invitation—and a prophetic vision about the purpose of human life that only Vonnegut has the courage to tell.
Book Post??
i read the book after i saw it and it was so... bizarre. graphic and weird and i still don't know if i liked it lmao. i didn't dislike it tho
That movie freaked me right out. I still think about it and it scares me about having kids LOL
For those who've read the book, was We Need to Talk About Kevin significantly different from the movie?
wow i haven't seen or thought about uglies in FOREVER. omfg memories.
idk why that book in particular it's just been on my mind recently so why not
I want to read The Man In The High Castle.
Yesterday I finished The Moon is a Harsh Mistress and now I'm reading Howard Hughes: His Life and Madness. Great books.
Everyone should go read Pachinko by Min Jin Lee!!
I probably bring this up all the time in book posts but We Have Always Lived in the Castle stuck with me. I wanna know more about the Blackwoods! but less is more, I guess. It wouldn't be as creepy if we had the whole back story.
in highschool it was mccarthys the road that also fucked me up
Right now I am reading a book about Elon Musk.
It was meant to be for the goodreads challenge, but I don't think it counts.
Lots and lots of people liked it, but for me the nearly unrelenting tragedy hit the point of diminishing returns. I don't mind sad books, but it just all ended up feeling so very pointless.
But that said, it really is beautifully written. I loved the prose, just not where she took the story.