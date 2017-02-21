Kelly Rutherford Off the Hook for $1.4 Million She Owes Ex
Gossip Girl star Kelly Rutherford owes her ex-husband a $1.57 million settlement from their 2010 divorce agreement, but a court-appointed trustee in her bankruptcy case has determined that she can only afford to pay him $163,000 of that money and so she will likely be off the hook for the rest.
Rutherford filed for bankruptcy in 2013, claiming that the 6-year-long international custody battle over her children with ex-husband Daniel Giersch had left her with only $24,000 to her name and unable to pay her bills. Giersch won custody of their kids, Hermes and Helena, in 2015 after Rutherford refused to return them from a visit with her in the U.S. The children live with him in Monaco.
Rutherford will also likely not have to pay the $1.1 million she still owes the law firm that represented her in the custody battle, $200,000 she owes the government in back taxes or $36,245 she owes to American Express.
source
I especially liked how she claimed that Monaco is like the slums or something.
p.s. I love that mother-and-son realness in the pic.
Edited at 2017-02-22 12:14 am (UTC)
hope the kids are doing ok in the slums of monaco