Kelly Rutherford Off the Hook for $1.4 Million She Owes Ex

holy shit @ legal fees, every time. Reply

She apparently also owes another $200,000 to a different lawyer who represented her in her divorce that she won't have to pay, either (it was in the Daily Mail, but that's a banned source so I couldn't use it for the post). Reply

Them lawyers must be PISSED now Reply

The custody battle that she continued and drew out left her bankrupt so now she also gets out of having to pay the full amount. Makes sense. Reply

I'm still not convinced she didn't do it on purpose to get out of paying him anything. Reply

yeah she seems like a sociopath tbh Reply

Oh shit I didn't realize he won custody. This drama was a fucking mess.



I especially liked how she claimed that Monaco is like the slums or something. Reply

she's batshit crazy and i'm glad their dad has primary custody Reply

i just feel bad for their kids b/c i'm sure this mess is far from over Reply

She gives me kidnap her own children vibes. Reply

she basically already did that. she refused to bring them back on a COURT ORDERED return to their father. Reply

im still bitter her character on gossip girl never ended up with rufus lmao what a let down Reply

mte! they were so much more interesting than dan/serena in the earlier seasons. then they added a kid into the mix and i knew it was all going to go downhill from there. Reply

Same lol, it's so weird to go back and re-watch the earlier years with all that build-up of them being ~meant to be~, with the knowledge that they got divorced after only a few years, and Lily ends up getting back together with the husband who gave her fake cancer Reply

lol yeah that was dumb AF Reply

mte it's so weird, like it's obvs they did it to make dan/serena endgame so it wouldn't be this weird step sister/brother bf gf mom dad thing but like it was so avoidable. as cute as dan/serena were in season 1 i found it so much more ~real that they would never get back together after everything that happened and all the lying, despite the fact that they were each others first loves. it was just one of those high school things. where as rufus and lily were forced apart and they were the dan/serena that was meant to be. Reply

I finished GG on Netflix last week and I'm still so pissed at the ending. Everything was a mess, uugh! Reply

Damn that's crazy. Reply

Well, that's one way to get out of paying legal fees. Reply

She could have easily avoided this whole situation. Reply

and the children are still condemned to live in the slums. despicable! Reply

Link





Bring them home! Reply

OH MY FUCKING GOD LOL Reply

THEY ARE AMERICANS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Reply

its her own fault she's bankrupt Reply

she was a fucking idiot mess and it makes me angry every time people try to defend her. this weird ultra-american idea that since her kids were born in the USA they *****MUST***** stay there is so stupid. Reply

Dayum. I wish I didn't have to pay my bills too. Reply

Right? How do these people get away with it? Reply

File for bankruptcy and u won't have to ! Reply

Yep my mom's friend filed 3 times already! She can still manage to get a new car leased every few years too.. makes sense right?!?!? Reply

She made life hell for her ex but she gets to fuck him over again? smh



p.s. I love that mother-and-son realness in the pic.



Edited at 2017-02-22 12:14 am (UTC)

