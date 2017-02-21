The Playlist Ranks All Best Picture Oscar Nominee Of The 21st Century
Ranking Every Best Picture Oscar Nominee Of The 21st Century https://t.co/05alnBUnBj pic.twitter.com/m4bSL5I5rt— The Playlist (@ThePlaylist) 21. Februar 2017
the last four:
122. “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close” (2011)
121. “Les Misérables” (2012)
120. “Chocolat” (2000)
119. “The Cider House Rules” (1999)
Pleasantly surprised to see A Serious Man and The Insider so high
I don't remember anything else about Crash
1. Mad Max Fury Road
2. There Will be Blood
3. No Country for Old Men
4. The Insider
5. Moonlight (not the Cher movie)
And you should check out The Insider
it's a bad movie
actually american sniper should be last for it's blatant anti muslim themes and the fact the main character was a lying psychopath in real life
No Country for Old Men > There Will Be Blood
I still love American Beauty so much.
(Does ONTD hate that movie, too?)
I hate America Beauty.
still so good.
love you fury road, but there is no way youre #1.
It'll give me some more stuff to watch for my annual challenge.
still going through the list