The Playlist Ranks All Best Picture Oscar Nominee Of The 21st Century

I fucking love Mad Max so much. Furiosa is everything.

ia

watching at the movies was such an experience~~~

It's honestly one of the rare movies from the last couple of years to make my all-time favorite movies list.

I'm weirdly glad that men cried about it so much, which is what had actually put it on my radar in the first place. Watching it in the theater was such an incredible experience

same. it was what made me watch.

Me too. It's the one instance I thank God for fedora-wearing neckbeards.

I just watched it on HBOGO recently and goddamn it still blows me away. It's probably my favorite blockbuster after the LOTR trilogy.

hmmmm o @ Crash not being last. piece of horseshit !!!

Chicago is waaay too low. I'm so over the hate for that movie, ugh



Pleasantly surprised to see A Serious Man and The Insider so high

I don't care for Chicago as a musical, but I always felt the movie was really well put together.

Chicago is amazing.

I watched CHicago for the first time the other day and I loved it!

Chicago is one of my favorite movies.

I've softened on Chicago (Catherine Zeta-Jones was everything as Velma), but I feel like it only won Best Picture because people wanted a feel-good movie after the events of 2001 (kinda like how La La Land will probably win Best Picture to escape the hellscape that is Trump's fuckery).

It won Best Picture a year and a half after 9/11 though. I think if that were the case, Moulin Rouge or LOTR would've won BP right after 9/11

Yeah, I'm a huge fan of Chicago. Rob Marshall hasn't done anything good since, but if he had one great film in him, that's more than most people have.

They need to go back to five. Or a five plus +1. Since studio's have basically abandoned mid size adult dramas the academy has started raiding Independent Spirit Awards type films.

Edited at 2017-02-21 11:35 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-02-21 11:35 pm (UTC)

yeah 6 is the sweet spot.

Crash deserves to be at the very bottom. But I def agree with the top 2.

Only thing I remember about that movie is a little girl being told he had a magic invincible cape or something and then she tries to save her dad from getting shot and he's terrified but somehow she doesn't die like the gun wasn't loaded or something

I don't remember anything else about Crash



I don't remember anything else about Crash

I haven't seen any of the top 5, oops



1. Mad Max Fury Road

2. There Will be Blood

3. No Country for Old Men

4. The Insider

5. Moonlight (not the Cher movie)



Edited at 2017-02-21 11:35 pm (UTC)

....The Cher movie is Moonstruck, lol



And you should check out The Insider

...The Cher movie is Moonstruck, lol



I love Moonstruck.

you damn right elic should be last

it's a bad movie

actually american sniper should be last for it's blatant anti muslim themes and the fact the main character was a lying psychopath in real life

I just wanna say I am v excited I finally get to watch moonlight!

That bottom 20 is nothing but saccharin level Oscar bait.

Posted this in the round-up, but in case you missed it:

on franklin ave. pic.twitter.com/EwgzNpj2Gb — m. willis (@theotherwillis) February 21, 2017



No Country for Old Men > There Will Be Blood



I still love American Beauty so much.

Yassss @ Moonlight being so high up!

javier bardem in that movie was so creepy

IA re: No Country

hope that signs been there a while since the last day to vote is today and most people probably already did it within the first few days.

I like American Beauty. Haven't seen it since it came out, though.



(Does ONTD hate that movie, too?)

I loved American Beauty as a teenager, but I find most of the movie try-hard and creepy as an adult.

probably, lol, ONTD hates almost everything. I have seen it at minimum ten times, but I am guessing more.

i watched it again a few years ago and it has aged horribly. it was rough to watch.

I find it very try-hard but I find most Oscar movies tryhard :P

I remember liking it the first few times I saw it but as an adult I thought it was very pretentious and the characters were more annoying than I remembered.

american beauty is trash but i do think no country is superior to twbb by the smallest of margins

All three are awful

How can you compare. One is basically a Horror film and the other a one man character study.

I hate America Beauty.



I hate America Beauty.

I disagree with a lot of the picks on this list (Mad Max: Fury Road is #1? Really?) but I agree with the bottom 5 or so (throw The Blind Side in there too)

relevant post. I finally watched arrival this weekend. it is a goddamn tragedy amy adams did not get a nomination (esp. over emma like????????????????????????????????), what a beautiful film.

I've seen so many 2016 films at this point and it's by far been my favourite. Only one that made me cry in the theatre

i watched it last night again and had to spend 40min explaining it to my friend lmaoooo. idt think i've ever said the word linear so many times.

still so good.



still so good.

It's so good. One of the best movies of the past few years.

Arrival is my 3rd favorite of the year! After Moonlight and Fences. Amy didn't blow me away but she was better than Emma ia.

el&ic is one of the worst movies i ever seen. such a shameless attempt to win awards and prestige. i never want to see that kid actor on screen ever again.



love you fury road, but there is no way youre #1.



Edited at 2017-02-21 11:44 pm (UTC)

Hmm, I've seen more on this list than I imagined. And then there's a lot I don't ever want to watch.



It'll give me some more stuff to watch for my annual challenge.

