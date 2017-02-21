xmas

Cate Blanchett does Cate Blanchett drag at Stonewall for Sandy Hook charity



She lip-synced Leslie Gore's "You Don't Own Me" in sequins and no pants as part of a benefit for the Newtown Action Alliance, taking more action on the Sandy Hook massacre than Congress has in the past four years.

She also appeared in a pussy hat as backup for a performance of "Hello" ("When I call Paul Ryan/ He never seems to be home.") and took selfies:




