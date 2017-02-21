Cate Blanchett does Cate Blanchett drag at Stonewall for Sandy Hook charity

Hold the phone. Thoughts and prayers from congressmen won't stop mass shootings? Well shucks. Reply

Nowadays they call the shootings a hoax and that's how they deal with it.

Iconic queen.



Cate is such a treasure

Whenever I hear "you don't owe me," I think of first wives club. Diane and Bette with her would've been awesome. Not sure if Goldie is liberal or not.

goldie says she voted for hrc and helped raise like 15mil for hillary last year <3

Yaaaaaas!! She could be up there too then!

she looks amazing. i clocked her getting the lyric wrong at 1:29 tho. sashay away, my dear

looked like she mouthed "please let me be myself" which is a fair mistake lol

when i was like 13 i would put this sequence on repeat and clean my room to it lmao

iconic

legendary



p.s. isn't ivana in the scene right before this? Reply

Yes, because we can't have nice things D-: With how thin skinned he is I take her being "allowed" to do this as evidence of how much dirt she has on him because you know he was not pleased.

"Don't get mad. Get everything." I remember the commercials.

She's at the very end, isn't she? Don't get mad, get everything!

Copping my style up in here?!

👊💥

😘

👊💥









😘 Reply

I was going to post this.

♥ this

Now I want to watch this movie. I haven't seen it in ages.

iconic and the best cover

i love her

getting annie lennox vibes lol

I think Ru would've sent her home honestly

read this

http://www.cracked.com/personal-experie nces-2232-my-son-died-at-sandy-hook-cons piracy-nuts-think-im-lying.html there a sick fucks out there who believe the sandy hook massacre was staged

The would be Alex Jones at Infowars, who happens to be a special advisor to our President.

I wonder what it's like for those people to be living with no souls.

There are so many out there, it's insane.





There was a woman who was arrested in Tampa (or somewhere close to Tampa) a couple months ago because she was harassing two of the parents whose child died in Sandy Hook.



There was also some professor who lost his job at FAU cause he was a Sandy Hook conspiracy theorist, I think he's suing them for wrongful termination now. Reply

JFC

Jill Stein likes pandering to these people.

lol this is kind of fabulous

Yassss cate

It infuriates me that people think Sandy Hook was a government hoax.

do they think the people/children didn't die, or that the government was behind it or what?

From what I understand, they think that the government faked the shooting to lead to stricter gun control/banning guns altogether. But lol nothing came of it, so it's truly the dumbest hoax out there.

