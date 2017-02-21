Cate Blanchett does Cate Blanchett drag at Stonewall for Sandy Hook charity
She lip-synced Leslie Gore's "You Don't Own Me" in sequins and no pants as part of a benefit for the Newtown Action Alliance, taking more action on the Sandy Hook massacre than Congress has in the past four years.
She also appeared in a pussy hat as backup for a performance of "Hello" ("When I call Paul Ryan/ He never seems to be home.") and took selfies:
Goodbye, we've ascended to a higher plane where Cate Blanchett performs "You Don't Own Me" w/ drag queens & then takes a selfie with us pic.twitter.com/xZUg8z50ds— Ian Carlos Crawford (@ianxcarlos) February 21, 2017
