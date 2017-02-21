A Tribe Called Red releases new video and announce tour dates
A Tribe Called Red released a new video yesterday for their song “Indian City” Ft. Black Bear and The Fader had a baller write up about the video.
They were recently nominated for three JUNO Awards, including electronic album of the year and video of the year, and were profiled on W5.
They're also going on tour, tickets can be found here, hope y'all are ready to dance:
March 08 - Tallahassee, FL | Club Downunder
March 09 - Orlando, FL | The Social
March 10 - Savannah, GA | Club One
March 15 - Washington, DC | U Street Music Hall
March 16 - Philadelphia, PA | The Foundry At The Fillmore Philadelphia
March 17 - New York, NY | Highline Ballroom
March 18 - Cambridge, MA | The Sinclair
March 20 - Portland, ME | Port City Music Hall
March 21 - South Burlington, VT | Higher Ground Showcase Lounge
March 22 - Peterborough, ON | The Historic Red Dog (Sold Out)
April 02 - Ottawa, ON | JUNO Awards
May 13 - Black Mountain, NC | LEAF Community Arts Music Festival
May 26 - Chillicothe, IL | Summer Camp Music Festival
source/source/source