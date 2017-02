A Tribe Called Red releases new video and announce tour dates

A Tribe Called Red released a new video yesterday for their song “Indian City” Ft. Black Bear and The Fader had a baller write up about the video.They were recently nominated for three JUNO Awards, including electronic album of the year and video of the year, and were profiled on W5 They're also going on tour, tickets can be found here , hope y'all are ready to dance:March 08 - Tallahassee, FL | Club DownunderMarch 09 - Orlando, FL | The SocialMarch 10 - Savannah, GA | Club OneMarch 15 - Washington, DC | U Street Music HallMarch 16 - Philadelphia, PA | The Foundry At The Fillmore PhiladelphiaMarch 17 - New York, NY | Highline BallroomMarch 18 - Cambridge, MA | The SinclairMarch 20 - Portland, ME | Port City Music HallMarch 21 - South Burlington, VT | Higher Ground Showcase LoungeMarch 22 - Peterborough, ON | The Historic Red Dog (Sold Out)April 02 - Ottawa, ON | JUNO AwardsMay 13 - Black Mountain, NC | LEAF Community Arts Music FestivalMay 26 - Chillicothe, IL | Summer Camp Music Festival