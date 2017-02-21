l: rihanna

Rihanna lands her 30th top 10 hit and Chained to the Rhythm debuts at #4!



Work, Needed Me, and Love on the Brain all broke the top 10 on Billboard with Love on the Brain being Rih's 30th top 10 hit putting her just behind the Beatles and Madonna.



Despite the lagging sales on iTunes, Chained to the Rhythm debuted at #4 on Billboard and is now within the top 10 on pop radio!

Congratulations to both Katy and Rihanna! ONTD faves Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, Zayn, Migos, and the Chainsmokers make up the rest of the top 5. Do you prefer Love on the Brain or Chained to the Rhythm ONTD?

Source / Source
Tagged: ,