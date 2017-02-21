Rihanna lands her 30th top 10 hit and Chained to the Rhythm debuts at #4!
Billboard Hot 100: #8 (+5) Love On The Brain, @rihanna *new peak* [18 weeks] *her 30th top 10*— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 21, 2017
Work, Needed Me, and Love on the Brain all broke the top 10 on Billboard with Love on the Brain being Rih's 30th top 10 hit putting her just behind the Beatles and Madonna.
Billboard Hot 100: #4 (NEW) Chained To The Rhythm, @katyperry ft. @SkipMarley *hot shot debut* [1 week] *her 14th top 10*— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 21, 2017
Despite the lagging sales on iTunes, Chained to the Rhythm debuted at #4 on Billboard and is now within the top 10 on pop radio!
Congratulations to both Katy and Rihanna! ONTD faves Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, Zayn, Migos, and the Chainsmokers make up the rest of the top 5. Do you prefer Love on the Brain or Chained to the Rhythm ONTD?
Happy for Katy!
Applause also debuted at #4.
a shame that the song after the album basically has rihanna going for your ear drums with a knife-sharp yell