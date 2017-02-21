Rihanna lands her 30th top 10 hit and Chained to the Rhythm debuts at #4!

love on the brain deserves a video tho smh!!! but it's great that it was able to go top 10 without one and miss rihanna basically did virtually no promo for it Reply

Love on the brain would've smashed as the second single. I'm sad it's not getting a video, I believe a video could push it to number one. This is the best bday present for Rih! another smash, this time a ballad, without weird antics or super bowl performances. Reply

IA this song is amazing her album is so criminally underrated Reply

Since Talk that Talk her promo game has been a mess. Her team literally just seems to aim for two hit songs and then call it a day. Reply

When will Beyawnce? Reply

Aside from Drunk on Love she hasn't had any hits and seems to get 0 radio play. I wonder why. Reply

When's the last time your fave got a top 10 hit with 0 promo? QUEEN! True icon! Reply

I will never get the appeal of the Taylor/Zayn non-song. Reply

Well a movie helped but tons of money was thrown at it to make it a hit but that's essentially all music up in the top 20 these days. I've seen radio stations lie and pretend songs like Paris by the Chainsmokers was the most requested song of the hour or day when nobody was actively requesting it lol Reply

I hear Love on the Brain constantly on the radio.



Happy for Katy! Reply

Love in the brain is one of my fav songs of her Reply

wow... Katy's era is following Artpop to a T.



Applause also debuted at #4. Reply

love on the brain is probably one of the best songs i heard in 2016. it's so compelling and wild and vocally intense enough to make you forget it's kinda similar in production to superpower.



a shame that the song after the album basically has rihanna going for your ear drums with a knife-sharp yell Reply

I'm still curious at to whether or not BTS will chart. Their song is still in the top 100 on iTunes. Reply

