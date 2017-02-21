Milo Yiannapoulos Resigns from Breitbart
Break: MILO resigns from Breitbart pic.twitter.com/pSQnJ0b9vA— Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) February 21, 2017
Well...I guess "free speech" protects nazism, racism, misogyny, homophobia, transphobia etc. but not this.
what a great day this is.
I live to watch the right eat their own.
i'm studying freedom of speech, expression, communication and i feel like he went far beyond what is acceptable multiple times
Agent Orange, you better not giving him a fucking job
"I am horrified by pedophilia and I have devoted large portions of my career as a journalist to exposing child abusers. I've outed three of them, in fact -- three more than most of my critics."
he just has to brag about his accomplishments; it makes the rest of the "apology" insincere