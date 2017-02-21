Can he resign from living next? Reply

Thread

Link

this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Great, now I hope he fades into obscurity and no one ever gives him attention again Reply

Thread

Link

Ann Coulter, Tami Whats-her-face, Richard Spencer and all those ilk should follow suit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Eh, I doubt it. The interest for his book is even bigger now and apparently some publishers are already hitting him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Someone should post Roxane Gays response to his book deal being retracted Reply

Thread

Link

Did someone post Leslie Jones' response here yet? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I had no idea S&S had rescheduled his book's release to coincide with her book's release date, probably as part of some planned "show the snowflakes by getting Milo to #1" pitch. I didn't think I could hate them more. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





what a great day this is. what a great day this is. Reply

Thread

Link

what an ugly logo. Fitting for an ugly person Reply

Thread

Link

it looks like a person kneeling down to pray tbqh???? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What a cop-out move. Reply

Thread

Link

Where's your free speech now motherfucker Reply

Thread

Link

AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA



I live to watch the right eat their own. Reply

Thread

Link

i mean....good, he deserves to be ridiculed and no one should ever have to listen to him again. however.....this is the line we don't cross? the other shit was bad but....not bad enough?



i'm studying freedom of speech, expression, communication and i feel like he went far beyond what is acceptable multiple times Reply

Thread

Link

Time to deport him.



Agent Orange, you better not giving him a fucking job Reply

Thread

Link

I'm counting down the days 'til he does tbqh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mmm Christian Slater, saw his daddy ass this morning on King Cobra, shitty movie, but seeing him make out with the guy playing cum pool Brent Corrigan got me sweating, almost rubbed one out. Reply

Thread

Link

SO glad this gif is having its moment.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Completely OT but that GIF reminds me I had a Christian Slater sex dream last night, yasss. Reply

Thread

Link

watch bed of roses. it's so bad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So bad as in I will want to fuck him more or less...? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bye, ugly Reply

Thread

Link

2017 blessing is us with these schadenfreude-worthy goodies. Let it come for the rest of them asap. Reply

Thread

Link

He's horrible, I hope he never works again (not happening, I know). Reply

Thread

Link

The statement that he wrote about this on his FB is so eye roll inducing.



"I am horrified by pedophilia and I have devoted large portions of my career as a journalist to exposing child abusers. I've outed three of them, in fact -- three more than most of my critics." Reply

Thread

Link

this shitstain. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"three more than most of my critics"





he just has to brag about his accomplishments; it makes the rest of the "apology" insincere Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

say 'colleagues' one more time Reply

Thread

Link

off to the white house Reply

Thread

Link

I came here to say that! He'll be in national security council meetings by the end of the week Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Can he go choke in a gutter now? Reply

Thread

Link

I *love* how conservatives in media are like "Milo does not represent conservatives!!" Meanwhile you were just fine with his racism, harassing, doxxing, outing trans people, etc. He was good enough for CPAC until the pedophilia comments came out (which we know existed for a while now). Instead of listening they decided to just call liberals ~special snowflakes~. Now y'all look even more ignorant than you already do. Reply

Thread

Link