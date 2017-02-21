Primark pulls 'racist' The Walking Dead t-shirt range from stores
Primark pulled a Walking Dead t-shirt from its stores after two shoppers accused it of being 'racist' https://t.co/4y9tQSEng2— The Independent (@Independent) February 21, 2017
A 'Walking Dead' t-shirt has been pulled from stores after complaints of racism from its customers. The shirt shows Negan's bat with the lines "Eeeny meeny miny moe", a reference to the scene from the season premiere. The racism charge comes from the fact that the original version of the rhyme "Eeeny meeny miny moe" featured the n-word over the more commonly used 'tiger' variant (which Negan himself used). One methodist minister therefore accused the shirt of advocating violence towards black people.
A spokesperson for the store Primark apologized for the offense caused.
