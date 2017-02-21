Primark pulls 'racist' The Walking Dead t-shirt range from stores

School children all around the world are shocked to find out they're racist Reply

...omg I had no idea that was the original version of that song.

MTE. Although I do remember one of the neighbor kids (when I was maybe five or six) singing it that way and being confused and uncomfortable af



Her parents were absolute pieces of shit who I also heard drop the word though

Thread



me neither we always sang tigger like from Winnie the Pooh lmao

Thread



i don't watch TWD - did this character actually say n** on the show?

no he says tiger

Thread



He might say it in the comic.

Thread



He does not

Thread



Methodist minister Mr Lucraft pointed out that the "Eeny, Meeny, Miny, Moe" counting rhyme - which has been around since the 18th century - originally included the line: "catch a n*****' by his toe."



Wait what.

wait is this a known thing in america because in the uk (where primark has the majority if not all? of their stores) it's just a playground rhyme and idt anyone is even aware of the original wording

yeah that's a known thing

Thread



Not for a lot of people tbh

Thread



No it's the same in America, most people just know it as "catch a tiger".

Thread



Jeremy Clarkson got in trouble a while back for using the racist variant so I guess a ton of people are aware of it's history even in the UK so...

Edited at 2017-02-21 09:00 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-02-21 09:00 pm (UTC)

No, not really. Hardly anyone knows the origins of it, and most people in America consider it just a playground rhyme.

Thread



I've literally never heard of this before. I wouldn't be surprised if older people knew though.

Thread



i guess it depends? i'm from canada and i've never heard of it using the n-word. i grew up saying and hearing ppl only say "tiger".

Thread



I didn't but I wasn't born here either. So Idk.

Thread



This is literally the first time I've heard of it and I was born in the US.

Thread



I'm British and I knew this. I remember the Jeremy Clarkson thing too. I think plenty of people would know.

Well a lot of nursery rhymes have suspect origins so I'm not as surprised as I should be.

Thread



I honestly had no idea.

Thread



I knew it...and I've only lived in the US for ten years



oh but also we have a Primark in Boston now



Edited at 2017-02-21 09:23 pm (UTC)

Thread



I'm in the US and I knew about it, but I can't remember how I found out.

Thread



I never knew this, we used it for picking teams and stuff when I was younger

Thread



I would have thought it was a known thing but looking through this post apparently I'm wrong, but I also grew up in Alabama so I was also on a fast track to learning these kinds of awful things growing up.

Thread



I knew there was a variation with the n word but for some reason I've always thought that the n-word version wasn't the original one but itself a variation of the actual original. I think I'm just confused tho

Thread



Er, it's known. It's even the (original) title of an Agatha Christie book.

i always knew it was bc i remember kids saying it at school and my cousin sang it once and mum told him off for saying it that way. i've also heard ppl say tigger instead of tiger

Thread



Holy shit, I had no idea that was the original version of the poem.



When we were kids saying it never even use "tiger" tbh we just yelled out whatever we wanted, usually someone's name to try and piss them off. Because children are treasures.







Edited at 2017-02-21 08:58 pm (UTC)

It's not the original version of the poem. It's one of many versions. All of the other versions just contain nonsense words or are in other languages.

Thread



Until a few years ago, I thought the rhyme was something from Winnie the Pooh. I haven't used it since.

Same goes with "itus", which was racist origins



Same goes with "itus", which was racist origins Reply

I didn't know about "itis" either- it's something I always heard used in reference to being full and sleepy. I thought it was just a southern thing?

Thread



JFC I had no clue.

I already know this post is going to give me a headache so lemme just step out.

wtf, I had no idea

i don't want to sound like one of THOSE dudes



but this is genuinely PC culture gone mad Reply

Mte

Thread



Yeah

Thread



Are you a POC?



I'm honestly a bit surprised that this comment is being made here. Lol is this Milo? Do you believe that "pc culture gone mad" is why Trump won?? Did you mean to comment on Reddit?



Edited at 2017-02-21 10:46 pm (UTC)

Thread



chill out.

Thread



it is but cue the comments about how people who didn't know the original song are ignorant and racist too

Thread



i about learned this in a race, labor, migration class and was devastated to learn one of the primary ways i make trivial decisions originated in racism.



so now i use inky binky bonky daddy had a donkey for all of my difficult af choices. Reply

Sounds like bestiality

Thread



As a kid we always chose using 'ip dip dog shit' which made us feel very naughty or 'black shoe black shoe'

Thread



lmao i remember ip dip dog shit!

Thread



I mean, I get it but at the same time... Really?

what

