Primark pulls 'racist' The Walking Dead t-shirt range from stores


A 'Walking Dead' t-shirt has been pulled from stores after complaints of racism from its customers. The shirt shows Negan's bat with the lines "Eeeny meeny miny moe", a reference to the scene from the season premiere. The racism charge comes from the fact that the original version of the rhyme "Eeeny meeny miny moe" featured the n-word over the more commonly used 'tiger' variant (which Negan himself used). One methodist minister therefore accused the shirt of advocating violence towards black people.

A spokesperson for the store Primark apologized for the offense caused.

