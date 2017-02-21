February 21st, 2017, 01:36 pm anitajoint TALES FROM THE CRYPT Season 1 TRAILER source Tagged: television - tnt, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1111 comments Add comment
Sadly it hasn't aged too well for me, it's too silly way past being camp. This new version should be interesting.
Uggggghhhh don't fuck this up, Shyamalan. I keep hearing that he's getting better based on reviews of The Visit and Split, but I mean, he's literally coming up from the bottom, so idk. I don't trust him anymore. He already ruined another TV fave.