That looks way scarier than the original, so I shall pass.

Will they bring back that little thing person?

The Crypt Keeper used to freak me the fuck out, but then I eventually watched the actual show and the stories were all pretty fun and campy.

I'm so happy right now!!!!

Omg los cuentos de la cripta. I vaguely remember watching this and laughing with my sis and mom about how cheap it looked.

I love that the janitor is more pissed that he has to clean the blood off that window than someone is getting their head bashed in.

I don't know how I feel about this being on basic cable

ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh so here for this!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

omg i hope its as campy and fun as the original pero i dont see it :/

I love tales from the crypt. My childhood right there, watching this under the covers with my sister, changing the channel whenever we heard my mom pass by our room.



Sadly it hasn't aged too well for me, it's too silly way past being camp. This new version should be interesting.

