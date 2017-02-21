February 21st, 2017, 09:25 pm theemii Honest Trailers - The Oscars (2017) Source Tagged: award show - academy awards, film Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2424 comments Add comment
i generally just consider biopics to be oscar bait & boring wannabe deep movies about old white guys
I mean Brokeback Mountain didn't win Best Picture so like Moonlight's chances worry me. La La Land however is everything Hollywood circle-jerks over.
lol this is accurate
I laughed
Amy should absolutely be in Emma's spot
I saw La La Land the other day and dear goodness. It was such a bland movie to me. The characters were frustrating as hell too, especially Seb. I could not stand Seb at all. That argument at the table was annoying too, if they had just communicated but no. I think the only part I liked was the ending scene (the one where if things were different). I got really tired of that damn song really fast too, they played it so many times.
Also Moonlight's soundtrack is divine (the movie too obviously)
Really want to watch Fences and Moonlight
I am sure the acting is good (but I dgaf about MbtS because Affleck can rot) but im just not in an mental or emotional place lately to watch films PURELY for sadness porn. I'm not here to watch torturous struggles where the ultimate message is "shit sucks, but it happens to all of us so...feel better about that...I guess?"
im fine with struggles or sadness in a movie but, I need some levity in there too. just for right now because the world has me fragile as fuck sadly.
MTE about costume design in La La Land...you can buy all that shit in H&M
the main actresses and Kevin Costner were great though, I just wish the story was better written, I know it's an unpopular opinion but seriously I wanted to sleep throughout the whole movie, only at the end shit was actually happening lol
Amy Adams also gave the best female performance IMO (Hubbard and Portman are 2 and 3 with Viola at 4 and probably Emma at 5). She moved me in a way no one else did, like... I was wrecked, such an egregious snub I cannot believe :(
Unlike most people, I'm not mad at La La Land, it was a genuinely unique and wonderful cinematic experience for me, elevated especially by that ending, and it was just a total uncomplicated joy *shrug*