Moonlight is basically the opposite of oscar bait but okay

ikr, quality movie =/= oscar bait (necessarily)



i generally just consider biopics to be oscar bait & boring wannabe deep movies about old white guys

From the Honest Trailer it looks like La La Land is the Oscar bait movie

Ia.

Ia.

I mean Brokeback Mountain didn't win Best Picture so like Moonlight's chances worry me. La La Land however is everything Hollywood circle-jerks over.

I'm so fucking tired of La La Land getting ANYTHING

just one more week til la la land sweeps the oscars and the race war kicks off officially pic.twitter.com/FPdokzM5M7 — no (@miskeencore) February 21, 2017

Reply

"but don't worry, it won't make white people feel too bad about themselves!" - Hidden Figures



lol this is accurate

All of the oscar things - moonlight



I laughed

lmao me too

I wish there was a cut of La La Land where John Legend portrayed Gosling's role



Amy should absolutely be in Emma's spot

that short clip convinced me to never watch HR

Arrival is amazing, I'm sad she didn't get a nomination



I saw La La Land the other day and dear goodness. It was such a bland movie to me. The characters were frustrating as hell too, especially Seb. I could not stand Seb at all. That argument at the table was annoying too, if they had just communicated but no. I think the only part I liked was the ending scene (the one where if things were different). I got really tired of that damn song really fast too, they played it so many times.



Also Moonlight's soundtrack is divine (the movie too obviously)



Edited at 2017-02-21 08:46 pm (UTC)

lol at the starring using 45's tweets.



Really want to watch Fences and Moonlight

I have no desire to see Fences. (or Manchester by the Sea).



I am sure the acting is good (but I dgaf about MbtS because Affleck can rot) but im just not in an mental or emotional place lately to watch films PURELY for sadness porn. I'm not here to watch torturous struggles where the ultimate message is "shit sucks, but it happens to all of us so...feel better about that...I guess?"



im fine with struggles or sadness in a movie but, I need some levity in there too. just for right now because the world has me fragile as fuck sadly.



Edited at 2017-02-21 08:53 pm (UTC)

I don't really think Fences was sadness porn. I don't think I cried during it (and I cry at a lot of movies lol) but it is intense and emotional. I think I felt more anger/frustration than sadness watching it tbh. There were some light moments, but it's definitely a lot more drama than comedy, so I don't blame you for skipping it. Just wanted to say it's not really what I'd consider sadness porn :)

I loved this honest trailer!!!!!!



MTE about costume design in La La Land...you can buy all that shit in H&M



Reply

I watched Hidden Figures today and I was bored as fuck tbh, especially since they used fucking BASIC MATH in the movie, so I wasn't even impressed with that



the main actresses and Kevin Costner were great though, I just wish the story was better written, I know it's an unpopular opinion but seriously I wanted to sleep throughout the whole movie, only at the end shit was actually happening lol

I still have yet to see fences, hell or high water, and hacksaw ridge. of the ones ive seen i havent disliked any but my favorites were MBTS and Arrival.

omg I died @ the Trump tweets at the end!

Lion and Hidden Figures were great but I really want to see Moonlight win.



Reply

the moonlight poster is so pretty.

I think this is the first year where I haven't seen ANY best picture nominee, wow. Only La La Land is currently in theaters, I missed Arrival and all others were either never shown near me or a sunday matinee at 10 a.m. for exactly one week.



Reply

I really do not get the hype about Arrival. Like it was okay, I've seen better sci-fi films. I get the hype about Amy Adams but that film was average.

