Angelina Jolie & kids eat scorpions & tarantulas
During her interview with the BBC, Angelina taught the reporter about Cambodia's local cuisine, including crickets, scorpions and spiders.
"You want to share a spider?" - Angelina Jolie cooks bugs in Cambodia 🕷https://t.co/5mSi3VNErT pic.twitter.com/OZ12DjpyJD— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 20, 2017
She admits it's an acquired taste, but she and her children are into it now.
Have you ever tried an arachnid or insect, ONTD?
that is fucking disgusting and so unnecessary
and actually good for you
If i was blindfolded and not told what i was eating i think id be ok. I guess the poison from the scorpion gets removed too? I like how she said you start with crickets and a beer though lol