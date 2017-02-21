Iwan Rheon to Star in Marvel's ABC Drama 'Inhumans'
Rheon will star as Maximus.
obligatory 'STOP TRYING TO MAKE INHUMANS HAPPEN, MARVEL!'
Congratulations to Iwan!
I just need some shows during the week that are just light-weight, action-y fun, and it'd be nice to get that along with a Marvel-sized effects budget.
I love how they say he graduated from Game of Thrones like it's a high school where people get a diploma when they die. This is a Disney show waiting to happen.
Like... you graduate from medieval fantasy school and come to the real word?
Because I'm into that.
If it were Game of Thrones, basically.
I'm mostly meh about the Inhumans in general, but if they get Medusa right I may just be convinced....
it's just a Rumor
