The View talks about 45's comments about Sweden and his attack on the media
.@SaraHaines says Trump's Sweden gaffe is "dangerous": "You're grouping in an immigration problem ... with major terrorist attacks." pic.twitter.com/qY2JRNYjDQ— The View (@TheView) February 21, 2017
Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sara Haines, Whoopi Goldberg, Jedediah Bila
Today's topics:
Guest Sen. Chuck Schumer talks about the travel ban, the White House ties with Russia, and Supreme Court nominee
So trump is going full speed ahead with his plan to destroy the American economy and break up families with mass deportations. At least he finally denounced antisemitism. nice dodge on Islamophobia though.
Spicy's not even letting reporters to fully ask a question.
anyone who studies history knows that it's more cyclical than linear but I don't expect anyone working for trump to understand nuance.
Not sure if this has been posted but if any of you have the time it's a really good piece. It goes in depth about how essentially 4chan ideology is why Trump has succeeded so much. These people know they're being sold a lie and they're cool with it. They know Trump is a fraud and a loser that talks big because that's exactly what they are too. They take pride in their loserdom.
that cover reminds me of the far superior jacobin mag cover from this quarter tho 🐸
I find it really dangerous that he's using "information" from an interview with a filmmaker, and people are eating that shit up.