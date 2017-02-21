The View talks about 45's comments about Sweden and his attack on the media

Sorry that yesterday's post was late. Life got busy with documents and my new developing obsession with Formula 1. Reply

Thread

Link

F1 is a great obsession tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm so excited for f1 to start up again tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'll never remember where I was for Bowling Green, Sweden 😢 Reply

Thread

Link





Press Sec. on President Trump: "He has a healthy respect for the press but I think that it's a two-way street." https://t.co/n7TqA3VDnW pic.twitter.com/1XqjnBBc9j — ABC News (@ABC) February 21, 2017





LOL https://t.co/WAl09EyldA — JoeMyGod (@JoeMyGod) February 21, 2017





Edited at 2017-02-21 07:26 pm (UTC) Grr.. i hate the new quoting on twitter so now you have to post the first tweet and then the reply Reply

Thread

Link

"Healthy respect for the press" there is nothing healthy about Red Don Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao red don Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

since when is calling somebody/something your enemy showing any respect at all? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

AM I MISSING OUT ON THE SPICY PRESS CONFERENCE RIGHT NOW? FUCK! BRB! Reply

Thread

Link

Who's watching Spicey? This guy....... Reply

Thread

Link

Just tuned in. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He has an issue with the 9th circuit courts. He can kiss our fucking ass honestly. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

So trump is going full speed ahead with his plan to destroy the American economy and break up families with mass deportations. At least he finally denounced antisemitism. nice dodge on Islamophobia though.



Edited at 2017-02-21 07:27 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

The Je Suis IKEA tag is killing me.



Reply

Thread

Link

This administration really hates the Ninth Circuit Court. Reply

Thread

Link

This reporter's accent <3.



Spicy's not even letting reporters to fully ask a question. Reply

Thread

Link

so basically the snl skits are straight facts in how he acts Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

THEY DO NOT HAVE IT READY..................... ALL TALK! Reply

Thread

Link

How dare spicey say we can't repeat history. What about 45's attempt to ban Syrian refugees? Ain't that repeating history? Reply

Thread

Link

anyone who studies history knows that it's more cyclical than linear but I don't expect anyone working for trump to understand nuance.



Edited at 2017-02-21 07:35 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Great piece, @DaleBeran! Compassionately contextualized! https://t.co/bUMvvj047D — marc maron (@marcmaron) February 20, 2017



Not sure if this has been posted but if any of you have the time it's a really good piece. It goes in depth about how essentially 4chan ideology is why Trump has succeeded so much. These people know they're being sold a lie and they're cool with it. They know Trump is a fraud and a loser that talks big because that's exactly what they are too. They take pride in their loserdom.



Edited at 2017-02-21 07:31 pm (UTC) Not sure if this has been posted but if any of you have the time it's a really good piece. It goes in depth about how essentially 4chan ideology is why Trump has succeeded so much. These people know they're being sold a lie and they're cool with it. They know Trump is a fraud and a loser that talks big because that's exactly what they are too. They take pride in their loserdom. Reply

Thread

Link

just looking at that front page disgusts me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same I can't look at Pepe memes the same I didn't know he came from a weird web comic about pissing at a urnial with your pants all the way down too lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





that cover reminds me of the far superior jacobin mag cover from this quarter tho 🐸



never underestimate how the internet has radicalized young white men. fucking losers taking the whole world down with them.that cover reminds me of the far superior jacobin mag cover from this quarter tho 🐸 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I can totally believe people, especially younger people though certainly a lot of people of all ages voted for Trump just as a big "Fuck You" to this country. Which hey, I totally get cause this country has done a lot of fuckery in 300 years but voting for Trump and upending basic human decency and values is not how to go about it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thanks for the link... a great piece of writing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know a dude from college (a Milo fan too) who has this kind of mindset as well. They're miserable people. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link











Edited at 2017-02-21 07:35 pm (UTC) "The president has said before he has a big heart." Reply

Thread

Link

And tiny hands Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

As an American living in Sweden, I've been taking the piss out of this whole thing.



I find it really dangerous that he's using "information" from an interview with a filmmaker, and people are eating that shit up. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm over this administration trying to play the victim, especially when they're really the instigators. Reply

Thread

Link

Nice icon <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link