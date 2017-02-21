[movie] legobatman: joker

The View talks about 45's comments about Sweden and his attack on the media



Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sara Haines, Whoopi Goldberg, Jedediah Bila

Today's topics:
45's comments on Sweden and the media aka "enemy of the American people"
Guest Sen. Chuck Schumer talks about the travel ban, the White House ties with Russia, and Supreme Court nominee











SOURCE: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6
Tagged: , , , ,