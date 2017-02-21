ONTD Roundup



So a month or two ago I decided I want my major to be Comp Sci for when I go off to college later this year, instead of geology or library science as originally planned. I initially decided I wanted to go into Cyber/Info Security. Yesterday, I started writing for a scholarship question and it asked about career goals, so I went to go do some research. I ended up finding out that's it harder to get into cyber security than expected, so I continued to do research on other careers in tech, how to get into security, etc. tldr, I've basically gleaned that I need to do projects and internships/jobs. So far I've brainstormed for the essay:

- Study for and take A+ certification this summer or during the school year. Will be used on resume as an aide in landing entry level tech positions or internships.



- Freshman Year: Hopefully acquire a work-study job in tech assistance or (technical side of) office support (nervous b/c I don’t have job experience). Hopefully help desk?

- Summer before sophomore year: Apply for MST internships for further experience.

- Sophomore Year: Hopefully acquire internship; study for and attempt Sec+ or Net+ certifs.



For now I’m trying to research a job I can do post-grad for a couple of years until I can acquire enough experience/know-how to transition into security. Does anyone in tech have ideas? I’m sure this all sounds idealistic and naïve but if you have any advice/ideas please let me know!



Also, I don’t have much experience in tech which makes me nervous but I have read that some people who are currently working had no prior experience going into the major but are doing fine now, which gives me hope. I’m working on Code Academy and plan on doing some intro courses I found online + reading some books people have recommended this summer.

