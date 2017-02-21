Karrueche Gets Restraining Order Against Chris Brown, Says He Threatened to Kill Her
Earlier in the month, Karrueche told a judge that Chris told people he was going to shoot. He said he was going to "Take her out" and told friends that "if he can't have her then no one else can". Chris also threatened to harm her friends and even recently attacked on of them.
Karrueche says a few years ago Chris punched her in the stomach twice and pushed her down the stairs. At that time, he was still on probation from his prior domestic abuse case. Karrueche thinks that he's putting action behind his words which is why she got the order.
The order states he must stay 100 m away from Karrueche, her mom and her brother.
source
Good for her. I saw her hosting the red carpet on E! recently so yas get that coin sis
