Star Wars: The Han Solo Story** begins shooting
Han Solo - Smuggler. Scoundrel. Hero. A new Star Wars Story begins. https://t.co/6mjWKQcwwk pic.twitter.com/dWJwccpY33— Star Wars (@starwars) February 21, 2017
-**Official title has not been announced.
-Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are co-directing.
-Cast includes Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson for some reason, Emilia Clarke sporting an unfortunate Ina Garten hairstyle, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Joonas Suotamo.
-Is slated for release on May 25, 2018.
source
