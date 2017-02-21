Lindsay Lohan claims she was racially profiled and thinks people should stop picking on Trump
"I got stopped recently and was racially profiled," Lindsay Lohan stated while appearing on Good Morning Britain this morning.
She continued by stating that it wasn't until the agent opened her passport and saw the name Lindsay Lohan that they started apologizing. By that time she had already removed the headscarf that she was wearing and was shocked by the request.
"I'm from New York," she continued. "I was born and raised there."
When asked why she was wearing the headscarf she talked about how Grace Kelly and Audrey Hepburn used to wear them all the time. She mentioned that while she was not wearing it for religious purposes it was a combination of out of respect from the country she was traveling from and also so that she wasn't recognized because her red hair gives her away.
"What scared me was that moment how would another woman who doesn't feel comfortable taking off her headscarf feel," she said. "That was really interesting to me."
While Lindsay danced around answering the question about if she was converting to Islam or not she mentioned that she does study the Quran but also that she studies other religions. She also mentioned that she considers her Arab friends a family and that she would like to communicate better with children she's been working with in Syria. Things then switched over to Piers Morgan talking about how Lindsay has been supportive of Trump.
"I don't agree with his policies and things that he's doing," she answered. "But at the end of the day he is the President right now. So what's the point in picking on someone instead of letting... seeing what they're capable of."
When asked if she thinks the "hysteria is overplayed" Lohan responded with, "I think so... people are making it overly dramatic." While she does think that his Twitter should be taken away she urges people "not to kick someone when they're down".
Source 1, 2 and 3
