Lindsay Lohan claims she was racially profiled and thinks people should stop picking on Trump

Shut up Reply

Thread

Link

what do the kids in ONTD say? something like ...cancelled? Reply

Thread

Link

ONTD driving something to ground? IMPOSSIBLE! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ontd lifting catchphrases from other sites and then running them into the ground* Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I thought it was #SomePersonIsOverParty Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She was cancelled a decade ago. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oop i just submitted this



Reply

Thread

Link

I can't play this right now since I'm at the office (I probably won't want to if I could either because I don't need that headache) but the only nice thing I can say is that her hair color looks lovely. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is "racially profiled" the right phrase for it? I'm a little confused. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her accent is gone? lol didn't she have a random accent recently. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She kinda dips into it at the very beginning when she says "headscarf" instead of "a headscarf". It's probably gone because she's not in Turkey. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she says "lindsay low hon" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Probably because she only uses the accent when she's in the Middle East/Turkey/Greece with her sugar daddies. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She seems to be looking good (for Lilo) lately. Like instead of looking like a 45 year old stripper who needs to retire, she's looking like a 35 year old Real Housewives of Moscow. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Idiot Reply

Thread

Link

tbh i don't feel like it's crazy that an airport agent would've seen her wearing a headscarf, not recognized her, and profiled her as muslim and went harsher on her for it.



stfu about picking on trump though. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah I agree with that. Like even when she was explaining the story she was like oh they saw I was like oh well y'now and she was dancing around words there. Still how she explained things and acting like people are just being mean to Trump for no reason... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah agreed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Agreed, people are ready and willing to be jerks to people based on assumptions and prejudice so her being stopped for wearing a headscarf is not shocking in the slightest.



Her Trump comments are dumb though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I expected it to be full on 'it's cuz I was whiteeeeeeee' but it actually made sense - I have no idea why she said it was 'racial' though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's so stupid. One of the reasons that an agent might have gone harder on her for wearing a headscarf is because *rump has given them license to act like utter idiots. So, no, I won't stop picking on that orange asshole. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It smells of BS to me. Only because of her added "once they read my name they started apologizing."first they wouldn't care "who she is", second apologizing for what exactly ?? Asking for your passport? Because that's all she said in her story. It just seems really out of context. did they take her to a side room?

Plus I'm sure she wasn't traveling alone and it's really not difficult to tell she is wearing the headscarf for vanity.

Andddd she doesn't even know what racially profiling means apparently.



My comment is no way means to imply this doesn't actually happen to people, I'm just saying this situation with her seems suspect.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lindsay loves to lie so I could definitely see this being a possibility but I can also see her story being a possibility. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I trust Lindsay as far as I can throw her and based on prior behavior she is definitely the type that would be gross and lie about this for attention. But all that said, I don't think an incident like this is outside the realm of possibility (in the sense that shit like this happens all the time to women wearing the headscarf, but IDK that I believe that it happened to Lindsay specifically lol) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sure it's possible, but there's a 97% chance she's lying. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lindsay Lohan can suck my dick. Reply

Thread

Link

What is it with white people and this "I don't like his politics, but he's the president so you have to do what he says" bullshit? He ain't Jesus or my momma. Fuck him and Fuck then too. Reply

Thread

Link

they also don't seem to know the difference between the president and a dictator or a king. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This doesn't make any sense to me either. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Cause ain't nothing happening to them Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think some people are still very dedicated to the idea of the exceptionalism of the U.S. & democracy; they view criticisms of the legitimacy of trump's leadership and the plutocratic power structure of american society as attacks on national security (because questioning our leader makes us look weak/is potentially destabilizing), our process of democracy and voting as political participation, etc.



also, some people just say that "he's our president now, we ALL have to work with him" shit because they support his/alt-right agenda for the most part but do not want to face any of the stigma that they perceive comes with that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Your icon <333 bae forever. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Cuz they aren't affected by his bullshit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

People who say that are privileged. They are generally upper-middle-class white men and their wives. They don't have any illnesses or injuries and they had a black friend once. They're not bigoted because their wife's yoga instructor is gay and it's fine by them as long as he doesn't talk about it. They have a son or daughter named Morgan. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she is done! She needs to just give up and work in a restaurant. Reply

Thread

Link

Shut up Reply

Thread

Link

lmao @ her thinking she's like grace kelly or audrey hepburn Reply

Thread

Link

Her word. Which they actually did a quick cut in the official video clip they uploaded so she doesn't say it but she did. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If donning a head scarf changed your race, Rachel Dolezal would been all up in this a long time ago... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She is so out of control! The accents, the cultural appropriation, she needs to get a grip or a sugar daddy whichever ones satisfies her weak self-esteem! Reply

Thread

Link

lol welp this weird "comeback" tour didn't last long. Reply

Thread

Link

did it ever start? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i legit don't understand how or why she's on these shows. is she still cool with enough people in the biz to get them to throw her a bone or did she get a new/amazing publicist/manager that's putting in work.mp3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She has a show she's promoting I think. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lol as if it was gonna work. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

most of the fashion in mean girls was fug but that outfit cady wears in the trashcan scene is s/t else ir child me watching and wtf-ing at her terrible choices Reply

Thread

Link

mte, also the dress she wears to the party she throws at her house Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

those goddamn bra straps!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The 2000s were a bad time for fashion Reply

Parent

Thread



Link