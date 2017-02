I'm assuming Franco was cast as the alien Reply

A gay alien Reply

a gaylien. Franco thinks gayness is like very artsy &

cool Reply

He looks like jesus in the photo. Reply

Hmm. So not only do I not get a Hellboy 3, but I'm going to have to suffer James Franco in one of my fave flagging franchises? Disappointing day. Reply

mte Reply

hope they kill francos character as quickly as possible Reply

I haven't been this excited for a movie in a long time tbh Reply

you were just excited about that baseball movie with that hoechlin guy lol Reply

Perhaps you have me mistaken for someone else, I think you're talking about everybody wants some but I haven't even seen that movie! Reply

no it was like these base ball guys who didn't get picked to be in some major league and formed a minor league or something. it was like all white men. idk Reply

Why is Franco in this? Was he in the previous movie??? So random. Reply

that's a whole lotta dead bodies Reply

WHERE'S NOOMI RAPACE???? MOTHERFUCKERS!!!!!



Anyway, I'm soo excited for this!! Reply

is noomi not gonna be in this one? Reply

It's rumoured she will be just in flashbacks...this movie takes 30 years later. Reply

10 years Reply

She's going to be in it but it will be a much smaller role this time unfortunately. Reply

Can't wait for the screen test spoilers! Reply

I'll be watching but I'm undecided if I should avoid spoilers or not Reply

idk Prometheus burned me badly, I'll remain skeptic. Also that cast is so bland (i really don't care for Katherine Waterston as an actress) and fucking James Franco?!?! I hope he dies early on, but he'll probably the last survivor smh Reply

I hope this is more related to the first Alien or even a little like Alien Resurrection which was action packed (unpop opinion but I liked that better than the other 2 sequels) and nothing like Prometheus which was promising but disappointing. Reply

wait idgi how is michael slowstraight still in this? the last prequel made me fall asleep so idk Reply

Cos he also plays another android Walter on the Covenant ship. David is still important in the story though :/ Reply

I'm kind of mad this isn't The Covenant but set in space with all the same people. Reply

