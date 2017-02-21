Guillermo del Toro: Hellboy 3 will "100% not happen"

nooooo :( Reply

that sucks, i guess?

Honestly, who still thought it was?

Disappointing. I love the others.

DiD we need a third one?

Well GDT had what sounded like a decent film planned that would have taken place (I think) during End of Days.

Kinda, yeah. It left on what was all but a pretty damn big cliffhanger.

Lame. I want Selma to get more work.

:( I knew it was a long shot but

can he at least permanently join the cast of Sunny as a consolation prize

Why is Totoro-san seemingly so cursed with so much imagination and flair and yet constantly has his projects fall through?

Honestly I think it's that a lot of his ideas are incredibly ambitious but appeal to a limited audience so studios get cold feet. I.E. his Lovecraft film which would require 100 million dollars, be Rated R and be anti-Hollywood in nearly every respect. For comparison Crimson Peak cost 55 mil and made only 75 worldwide.

Good fucking bye. Hellboy was hella fun especially that I still think is a pure classic tbh.

not surprising tbh, but what a let down. i love the mess that are the hellboy movies so much.

Tbqh I didn't think the Hellboy movies were that special outside the aesthetics. Guillermo's done better. #Sorrynotsorry

Del Toro has a tag OP.

Homeboy has a had such a bad track record of dropped projects recently.

