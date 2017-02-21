Guillermo del Toro: Hellboy 3 will "100% not happen"
After stoking the fires of a possible Hellboy 3 on Twitter director Guillermo del Toro posted the following message.
Hellboy 3 Sorry to report: Spoke w all parties. Must report that 100% the sequel will not happen. And that is to be the final thing about it— Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) February 21, 2017
Awww damn ya beat me to it OP
Why is Totoro-san seemingly so cursed with so much imagination and flair and yet constantly has his projects fall through?
