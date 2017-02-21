THR suggests which movies & actors should and will win at this year's Oscars
THR chose La La Land as should/will win for most Academy Awards categories (including picture and director), so let's just move to the more interesting ones:
Best Actor:
Should Win -- Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Will Win -- Denzel Washington, Fences
Best Actress:
Should Win -- Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Will Win -- Emma Stone, La La Land
Best Supporting Actor:
Should Win -- Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Will Win -- Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Best Supporting Actress:
Should Win -- Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Will Win -- Viola Davis, Fences
HAHAHAHA No.
I liked Emma, but for me she's 4th in that category, only ahead of Meryl. Shame that she's going to win largely thanks to riding the La La Land wave and being charming.
Also, I wish people would stop calling him a rapist.
lolno, fuck off
Should Win: La La Land
NO
if it wins, in 3-5 years LLL is going to be on the list of best picture picks the academy got wrong
Honestly the only one I think it 100% deserves is cinematography, but even then Moonlight gives it a run for its money.
Should Win -- Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Will Win -- Viola Davis, Fences
I love Viola but i wish she wouldve went for Best Actress bc Naomie was amazing in moonlight, but then Viola couldve lost to emma & that wouldve been a tragedy
lol i really liked her performance overall, but i will agree that she wasnt as good as some of the other characters
Moonlight better win Best Picture, if you thought the backlash was bad last year Oscars, you got another thing coming if you don't get your shit right