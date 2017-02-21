The Trio

THR suggests which movies & actors should and will win at this year's Oscars




THR chose La La Land as should/will win for most Academy Awards categories (including picture and director), so let's just move to the more interesting ones:

Best Actor:
Should Win -- Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Will Win -- Denzel Washington, Fences

Best Actress:
Should Win -- Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Will Win -- Emma Stone, La La Land

Best Supporting Actor:
Should Win -- Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Will Win -- Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Best Supporting Actress:
Should Win -- Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Will Win -- Viola Davis, Fences

Full list at the Source: https://twitter.com/THR/status/834065102366191620
Tagged: , , , ,