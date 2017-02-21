THR suggests which movies & actors should and will win at this year's Oscars

Best Actor:

Should Win -- Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Will Win -- Denzel Washington, Fences





I hope I'm wrong but Casey is winning. Shame on all these publications for overlooking his sexual assault Reply

Yeah, I think it's too late for Casey not to win. He's won everything else so far, and Denzel didn't even get a BAFTA nomination. I don't like it either, but on Monday, I'd be shocked if he isn't promoted as "Oscar Winner." Reply

yas Reply

god i hope so Reply

Should Win: Casey Affleck

HAHAHAHA No. Reply

i am glad these are the first two comments lol Reply

Seriously, he was so one-note. I found that movie unbearably boring and he was the main issue obvi since he was in basically every scene. Reply

denzel?? yas anyone but casey Reply

Natalie Portman should win. Reply

Did you see Elle? In a fair world Isabelle would have it in the bag. Reply

I did see Elle. Her performance was incredible, but Natalie's is one of the best I've seen in years Reply

Viola should have been nominated in that category and win. But, since that is not the case, I am rooting for either Natalie or Ruth. Ruth gave such a delicate performance, it was a pleasure to see. I haven't seen Ruppert yet tho. Reply

lol not even a little bit Reply

she really should Reply

i'm torn between Isabelle and Natalie. Reply

I would gladly take either Natalie (my personal fave) or Isabelle.



I liked Emma, but for me she's 4th in that category, only ahead of Meryl. Shame that she's going to win largely thanks to riding the La La Land wave and being charming. Reply

Casey Affleck did give a great performance but 'insert Candace Wu quote here'



Also, I wish people would stop calling him a rapist. Reply

Should Win -- Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea



lolno, fuck off Reply

Best Picture: Will win - La La Land

Should Win: La La Land



NO Reply

mte did those 2 even watch moonlight???



if it wins, in 3-5 years LLL is going to be on the list of best picture picks the academy got wrong Reply

this is wrong and thr knows it Reply

that makes me so mad like.... in What world Reply

I'm rooting for Denzel. Reply

Fuck Casey Affleck. Reply

La La Land was a good film but I feel like the amount of awards/nominations it's getting is way more than it deserves. Reply

In my perfect world, "La La Land" would win best director, "Moonlight" would win best picture, and Casey Affleck & Mel Gibson wouldn't be allowed to show up. Reply

IA with all this Reply

Yea I wouldn't mind Lala getting director and some technical awards but I just don't think it deserves anything for acting or best picture. Reply

Shit, even some of the technical nominations are head-scratchers. Sound mixing? Did they see/hear that opening sequence? You could barely hear the singers!



Honestly the only one I think it 100% deserves is cinematography, but even then Moonlight gives it a run for its money. Reply

I'd be okay with Chazelle winning best director if Moonlight wins best picture, but I still think Jenkins deserves it more. Reply

i'm rooting for denzel Reply

I fully recognize that Casey ain't shit but there is something about Denzel I've never trusted. I would kinda love a major upset in that category and see like Andrew Garfield take it, especially since I read the rumor that he and Emma are back on and will be going to the Oscars together. Reply

I love him as an actor but I remember reading an interview with him years ago and he was such a condescending ass to the interiewer and I didn't think she was asking anythign weird or out of line, idk it kind of soured me to him as a person. Reply

If we are thinking of the same interview it was the January 2008 issue of Elle and the interview was appalling, he was so rude. To make it worse he also had an interview with Oprah in her O magazine that same month and he was soooo sweet and charming to her, but not to the nobody journalist from Elle. I've disliked him ever since. Reply

Garfield was bad in that movie tho. Maybe if he was nominated for Silence instead. Reply

really? they are going together? surprised. Reply

they are really adorable together so I hope this is true. Reply

Didn't Denzel say something recently about colorism or race in Hollywood that was really tone-deaf? Reply

Best Supporting Actress:

Should Win -- Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Will Win -- Viola Davis, Fences



I love Viola but i wish she wouldve went for Best Actress bc Naomie was amazing in moonlight, but then Viola couldve lost to emma & that wouldve been a tragedy



Edited at 2017-02-21 04:36 pm (UTC) Reply

Naomie was awful imo Reply

😡 hdu



lol i really liked her performance overall, but i will agree that she wasnt as good as some of the other characters Reply

i can't even fathom thinking this Reply

she was terrible in act 1 & 2 but she was amazing in act 3 Reply

i thought she was the best in that movie oops Reply

yeah pretty much :/ Reply

I don't understand the "amazing" or "awful" comments about Naomie tbh. To me, she was just there. I was much more captivated by Mahershala, Janelle (probably for mostly shallow reasons if I'm being honest), and Andre in terms of supporting actors. Reply

Still think Casey is probably gonna win, realistically he gave the better performance. But good if Denzel pulls it off



Moonlight better win Best Picture, if you thought the backlash was bad last year Oscars, you got another thing coming if you don't get your shit right Reply

yep re: moonlight Reply

Moonlight was magnificent. Reply

