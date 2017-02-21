Ed Sheeran covers Little Mix's "Touch" on the Live Lounge + says Harry Styles' music is great





Ed Sheeran's version is boring, I was waiting for him to get on the floor and do this

I rly like Touch lmao if they make more music like that, I will stan them!!Ed Sheeran's version is boring, I was waiting for him to get on the floor and do this Reply

Thread

Link

this gif makes me uncomfortable Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao mte especially w the lighting in the bg somehow makes it 10x weirder Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i hear you. plus i can't get past their horrid styling to ever actually enjoy watching them. i just close my eyes and listen. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it takes some serious effort to make 3 4 pretty girls look quite so unattractive. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I didn't really like this part of the video but I'd have lost it if he did that lmaoooooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I cant stand it, it was such an awkward and weird dance move!!! Whyyy did they do that lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

listen to 'no more sad songs' it has a similar vibe Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

NMSS is the superior song. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

best song Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hmm everyone's talking about Harry again so I guess something really is coming soon.



I also heard a Touch randomly in the convenience store today, usually they play Move and Secret Love song a lot. Reply

Thread

Link

It probably is but Ed is also a huge name-dropper so he'd say something about it even if his music wasn't coming really soon. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

uglee Reply

Thread

Link

that cover is awful

Reply

Thread

Link

what a boring cover. i'm expecting a harry single soon tbh, the way he's being mentioned by his industry friends Reply

Thread

Link

All these posts about Harry's upcoming solo career and still no tag hmm Reply

Thread

Link

he looks uglier than usual in this Reply

Thread

Link

I bet he is pissed Harry is going to steal his spotlight, and then Lorde will steal both of theirs lol Reply

Thread

Link

Harry is not gonna steal Ed's spotlight please Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

U dont think? Ppl are already hyping him up and he hasnt even released anything yet. I didnt say he would steal his success or even have more but I think he will steal the spotlight...unless the music is just horrible Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he's probably going to have 3 songs in the uk top 10 singles chart this week, I doubt he's worried with Harry. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

+ i think drake is rumoured to be dropping his new album the day after ed. i'm laughing cause ed mentioned releasing this time of year b/c he doesn't think anyone else is Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Name dropping and doing an unnecessary cover nobody asked for? A normal day for Ed Reply

Thread

Link

poor ed, he gets so much hate here, only coz he's ugly Reply

Thread

Link

Touch is a bop! Do we know what song they're performing tomorrow at the Brit awards? I bet it's SOTME Reply

Thread

Link

if it's SOTME, i'm done with them





(...distant memories of thinking the same about Black Magic last year.....)









e: i'm also done with them if they do Touch and cut the middle eight into half again. wtf is up with that. whoever made that decision, should be fired.



Edited at 2017-02-21 04:49 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah that's why I think it's SOTME lol I guess it would make sense since it was their biggest hit from GD so far but I wish it was touch or their next single. Or maybe they'll do a mashup, that would be cool too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's SOTME. Jesy snapped Claudimar teaching them some new choreo last week. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bloop! I'm excited anyways, I hope they kill it. Maybe it will be an all girls performance (like TXF one) since Claudimar is still in the US. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think it's an all girls performance. That's why Clau and Randall said that they weren't going to the BRITs. Plus, the rest of the mix men aren't rehearsing, either. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link