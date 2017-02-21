Ed Sheeran covers Little Mix's "Touch" on the Live Lounge + says Harry Styles' music is great
UPDATE || Ed Sheeran said he's heard Harry's music and said that "it's great" on IG live today!— 1D Updates! (@OfficialWith1D) February 21, 2017
(© TheHarryNews)
No pressure @EdSheeran, but the @LittleMix girls are watching! 👀👯 pic.twitter.com/UsoZpqAR2F— BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) February 21, 2017
Yesssss @edsheeran 👏👏👏👏 smashed it! Thanks for doing #Touch x the girls x https://t.co/0SI2TfrZCS— Little Mix (@LittleMix) February 21, 2017
source: 1 / 2 / 3 / 4 / 5
Ed Sheeran's version is boring, I was waiting for him to get on the floor and do this
34 pretty girls look quite so unattractive.
I also heard a Touch randomly in the convenience store today, usually they play Move and Secret Love song a lot.
(...distant memories of thinking the same about Black Magic last year.....)
e: i'm also done with them if they do Touch and cut the middle eight into half again. wtf is up with that. whoever made that decision, should be fired.
Edited at 2017-02-21 04:49 pm (UTC)