i adore this song 111100000% but i'm so let down by their videos this era. they usually have such vivid and well executed concepts and this one is like, a performance video with some stock footage thrown in. i know it's not stock footage and it's meant to tell a story, but idk, doing such a tame video for such an upbeat song seems like a wasted opportunity.



it is really beautiful though, and the boys are also very beautiful. i'm hoping this was a budget issue more than them just giving up lol :/