February 21st, 2017, 08:39 pm ty Y'all Know What Time It Is - New Tokio Hotel It's a bop, Bill's dancing lessons paid off a bitSourceTokio Hotel YoutubeTokio Hotel Twitter
Edited at 2017-02-21 03:54 pm (UTC)
What happened to them? Someone summarize! Are they still popular?
it is really beautiful though, and the boys are also very beautiful. i'm hoping this was a budget issue more than them just giving up lol :/