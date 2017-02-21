Black Sails: 405/XXXIII Preview



Synopsis: Silver takes Flint's life in his hands. Billy drives a wedge. Eleanor risks everything. [could this be any more vague, wtf?]

Is Silver crying over Flint or Madi? And does Billy have a list of gingers to antagonize? Is his unworthy giraffe ass going to go up against Anne next?

