Black Sails: 405/XXXIII Preview
Synopsis: Silver takes Flint's life in his hands. Billy drives a wedge. Eleanor risks everything. [could this be any more vague, wtf?]
Source
Is Silver crying over Flint or Madi? And does Billy have a list of gingers to antagonize? Is his unworthy giraffe ass going to go up against Anne next?
alas, i don't see things ending well for them. either eleanor is gonna die here and now and roger is gonna ride his manpain all the way to debtors jail, or they'll take back nassau in the meantime and still get their asses kicked by debtors jail and the spanish. they'd have much better odds joining the pirates. debtors can't do shit to a pirate.
is anyone else distracted by how pink and pretty billy's lips look @0:08?
i still haven't caught my ass up ughhhh
well it's not confirmed, but it's heavily implied and dear god I'll kill the writers myself if this is a random red herring, bc that'd be shit writing and also cruel
but yes CATCH UP! and come suffer with us! (where u at?)
Thomas was mentioned in the recent episode. Black Sails writers are fucking with the fans right now.