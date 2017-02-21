Black Sails: 405/XXXIII Preview

In a way, I'm kinda sad Rogers is a historical character. Because the best thing for Eleanor AND Rogers is to work WITH the pirates and then disappear, assuming new identities in exchange for a portion of the pirate loot. Reply

Thread

Link

i'd die if they had roger and eleanor go team pirate and say fuck you to this civilization nonsense.



alas, i don't see things ending well for them. either eleanor is gonna die here and now and roger is gonna ride his manpain all the way to debtors jail, or they'll take back nassau in the meantime and still get their asses kicked by debtors jail and the spanish. they'd have much better odds joining the pirates. debtors can't do shit to a pirate. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Eleanor is so freakin' smart when it comes to survival. WHY DOESN'T SHE UNDERSTAND THIS??? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

rest in peace, eleanor guthrie (i rebuke her new name). you had a good run, but your ass ain't making it out of this episode alive 😔



is anyone else distracted by how pink and pretty billy's lips look @0:08? Reply

Thread

Link

what is this rumor i'm hearing about Thomas being alive tho i haven't stopped internally screaming for two hours lol



i still haven't caught my ass up ughhhh Reply

Thread

Link

GIRL



well it's not confirmed, but it's heavily implied and dear god I'll kill the writers myself if this is a random red herring, bc that'd be shit writing and also cruel



but yes CATCH UP! and come suffer with us! (where u at?) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You should catch up!



Thomas was mentioned in the recent episode. Black Sails writers are fucking with the fans right now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link