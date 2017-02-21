February 21st, 2017, 06:33 pm babarsuhail Beauty and the Beast - "Dresses" Featurette source Tagged: disney, emma watson, film trailer / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4545 comments Add comment
Some fucking guy on my Facebook friends tried to tell me she's perfect as Belle and I should give her a chance and I wouldn't be happy with anyone who was cast. I was like bitch, I'm a huge Harry Potter fan and a huge BatB fan and I like Emma, and as soon as she was announced I knew it was a miscast. And this was after I'd listed three other actress who would've been a great fit too. Fucking bye, dude. You know nothing.
I saw a new tv spot for this and is it just me or is the cgi of the beast just really bad?
Edited at 2017-02-21 03:13 pm (UTC)
However, I do love the blue ensemble. Very cute.
It does look nice in motion though, like it moves very nicely, but it just does not look good when it's standing still.
Edited at 2017-02-21 03:16 pm (UTC)
The rest of the costumes from what I've seen are quite beautiful
And of course, the yellow dress. I've seen a ton of gorgeous wedding dresses that come very close to capturing the feel of the animated original, so I don't know what their excuse is for not being able to make that mark.
Edited at 2017-02-21 03:26 pm (UTC)
Like cinderella blue one was just meh, but this yellow is ugly