The costumes look gorgeous and I'm so excited for this movie, even though I can't feel Emma as Belle no matter how hard I try.



Some fucking guy on my Facebook friends tried to tell me she's perfect as Belle and I should give her a chance and I wouldn't be happy with anyone who was cast. I was like bitch, I'm a huge Harry Potter fan and a huge BatB fan and I like Emma, and as soon as she was announced I knew it was a miscast. And this was after I'd listed three other actress who would've been a great fit too. Fucking bye, dude. You know nothing. Reply

by the gods, that yellow dress is hideous Reply

So is the blue one :/ Reply

the dress looks.....bland. I loved the costumes for Cinderella. Reply

The Cinderella dress was gorgeous. Reply

It was beautiful. Idc for BATB in any way but I think something I was looking forward to were the costumes. Reply

I thought it was hideous. Reply

It legit took my breath away. That whole scene was gorgeous. Reply

It was boring. Reply

Mte, I love it. Reply

The Cinderella dress is unreal. That movie was so well done. Reply

i too would love some book sized pockets ngl Reply

I'm gonna see this cause this was my favorite Disney movie as a kid but my expectations are low. I already hate the yellow dress lol Reply

reminds me of Alicias Vikanders ugly yellow Oscar dress Reply

It's so weird that she dressed up like Belle for the Oscars Reply

That dress :( Reply

That yellow dress is ugly. The one in the animation is so iconic and this one is bland Reply

I mean...with the current craftsmanship I expected better CGI ijs. Reply

ikr? I'm hoping it will actually look better in the movie. They should have gone with practical effects more. Reply

I quite like the village dress. Still wish the yellow dress wasn't so........simple? Especially the top half.



I saw a new tv spot for this and is it just me or is the cgi of the beast just really bad?



Edited at 2017-02-21 03:13 pm (UTC) Reply

it's atrocious!!! i would have preferred practical effects tbqh Reply

It's really noticable (to me). Like Lumiere and so look fine and more realistic but the beast just looks so bad and so fake. Reply

yeah, it looks like 1999 level quality when we know it can be better? so odd and bad Reply

Yeah, the CGI looks pretty bad. Maybe it'll look better in the movie? But I was honestly expecting a lot better from Disney. Reply

I hate the village dress. They took a simple blue dress and added a bunch of ugly shit on it. Reply

the dress is... not nice. Reply

The sketch of the yellow dress is beautiful but the actual execution of it is so...underwhelming. I know they wanted the dress to "float" but it just looks flat. The top part is fine but I wish the skirt was fuller.



However, I do love the blue ensemble. Very cute. Reply

It looks like a prom dress from the midwest or something Reply

I really dislike their take on the yellow dress, they are correct the animated one was iconic, this one doesn't even come close to the animated version. The cinderella movie did a lot better in terms of adapting the dress, rather than trying to recreate it exactly they went for the magical feel of it.



It does look nice in motion though, like it moves very nicely, but it just does not look good when it's standing still.



Edited at 2017-02-21 03:16 pm (UTC) Reply

That's my problem with the dress; it's pretty enough in motion, but bland and flat when standing still. Reply

The yellow dress isn't as extravagant as I was expecting it to be. I think my Belle Halloween costume I had when I was a kid was prettier :( Reply

it was pretty smart of them to make this a featurette, because now i finally want to see this, if only for the pretty clothes and sets. Reply

i want that blue dress negl Reply

They shoulda made the dress gold



The rest of the costumes from what I've seen are quite beautiful Reply

that yellow dress is the most basic ugliest costume idk why i keep watching these featurettes hoping my mind will be changed on this movie it's clear it's just gonna be disappointing Reply

The yellow dress is kind of bland until you see it in motion, it moves beautifully. Reply

I love the village dress. That was the best part of that clip yesterday Reply

I am really underwhelmed by the visuals in this... the object characters that were so charming in the original look absolutely horrifying here and even the sets feel really off to me.



And of course, the yellow dress. I've seen a ton of gorgeous wedding dresses that come very close to capturing the feel of the animated original, so I don't know what their excuse is for not being able to make that mark.



Edited at 2017-02-21 03:26 pm (UTC) Reply

I love the dress in motion, but I agree that it's very bland when it's still. I actually wish they made the dress in a gold/champagne color. Reply

The yellow dress is painfully bland, even Cinderella's normal dress could outshine it Reply

Let's be honest the live action dresses will always be underwhelming.

Like cinderella blue one was just meh, but this yellow is ugly Reply

The yellow dress needs to be fluffier at the bottom and have more golden sparkle. I haven't seen Cinderella but what I've seen from pictures the dress in that movie was beautiful, Belle's dress should be more like that, an ott ball gown: Reply

hideous, especially the top part. Reply

I definitely recommend you watch this Cinderella. I enjoyed it much more than the cartoon version and this dress was just...mind-blowingly gorgeous. I am surprised with how Disney let Belle's dress here be so underwhelming after this dress. Reply

