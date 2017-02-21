I still can't forgive her for cancelling the Grammy performance at the last minute.

But the video wouldn't be as bad if she wasn't acting like she's doing something new or groundbreaking. The song is nice, I guess (until the cringy as parts start WASTED ZAAAHM BE, CHAINDT TOTHARIDAM TOTHARIDAM)

she cancelled the Grammy performance?

all this money invested in a flopping song

sad!



sad!

Lol, even Selena's feature on a random EDM track is charting better. The only thing that saving Katy at this point is hardcore radio and Spotify payola

chained to the bottom











of the charts

Did they even try with the MV?



The zombie line is so cringe, but the rest of the song is ok. Think I'll stick to Lana this month.

Love the video and song. Slay us Kety!

+1 the video is not a bloated mess like I expected, and the song is great.

I've always liked that 60's Space Aesthetic but I.....couldn't even finish this.

The fire water is an anti-fracking thing right?

I hate this song. I also hate the distortion line, it feels like it doesn't belong and was just forced in there.

Lana already canceled her.

(for some reason someone decided this quality of gif was suitable for the internet and it's the only one I could find)

cute video for a cute song

I honestly like this song. It's fun to listen to.



However I think Katy is trying too hard to make it into some edgy political protest track when the lyrics are super tame and the video is obvious as hell and looks like a sugared Banksy-lite ripoff.



Not to mention the fact that Katy, being a popstar, is a part of the world the song is denouncing. This video is definitely getting a very capitalist campaign for it while claiming to be anti-media-numb. Katy has social media that's an element of her career as well.



This just feels empty. No, the song isn't a masterpiece, but it's fun, and trying to take it so seriously in an attempt to seem more woke or purposeful (given the circumstances) kinda ruins it. Reply

this song is so bad

The song has no payoff which is something her hits usually have. Think it's why I find the song so meh.

i appreciate the aesthetic but like nothing happened... so i guess its appropriate for the song



makes me wanna go watch videos about abandoned theme parks on youtube Reply

the ending of the video really hit me.

The styling reminds me of The a Hunger Games or something.



I like the concept, the song still does nothing for me Reply

