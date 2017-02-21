February 21st, 2017, 11:20 pm hellicoptajuuce Katy Perry - Chained To The Rhythm (Official) ft. Skip Marley source Tagged: katy perry, music video Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2121 comments Add comment
But the video wouldn't be as bad if she wasn't acting like she's doing something new or groundbreaking. The song is nice, I guess (until the cringy as parts start WASTED ZAAAHM BE, CHAINDT TOTHARIDAM TOTHARIDAM)
sad!
of the charts
The zombie line is so cringe, but the rest of the song is ok. Think I'll stick to Lana this month.
+1 the video is not a bloated mess like I expected, and the song is great.
(for some reason someone decided this quality of gif was suitable for the internet and it's the only one I could find)
However I think Katy is trying too hard to make it into some edgy political protest track when the lyrics are super tame and the video is obvious as hell and looks like a sugared Banksy-lite ripoff.
Not to mention the fact that Katy, being a popstar, is a part of the world the song is denouncing. This video is definitely getting a very capitalist campaign for it while claiming to be anti-media-numb. Katy has social media that's an element of her career as well.
This just feels empty. No, the song isn't a masterpiece, but it's fun, and trying to take it so seriously in an attempt to seem more woke or purposeful (given the circumstances) kinda ruins it.
makes me wanna go watch videos about abandoned theme parks on youtube
I like the concept, the song still does nothing for me