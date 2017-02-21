Trolls bash Liam Payne in group chat, he catches them in the act

when u gon' release music tho lime? Reply

Lol, I would add him too just for laughs, tbh

Wasn't there a similar situation between Igloo Australia, Kid Fury and Azealia Banks? Reply

he was too nice to them

bless his simple heart Reply

He is far too nice.



also lol at people who write on tumblr, that post is awful? seriously? Reply

I went through 3 million of them and that was the best put together one. it's the 1D fandom here, most of them write like those girls in the chat. Reply

thank you for your services to ontd Reply

So 1D fans are still entitled and generally the worst. More news at 11.



I wish him and Louis would call some of them out publicly, since their "fans" seem to be the worst, even though I know it wouldn't help much. Reply

That one person is right though. You can criticize and also be a fan. But they weren't really criticizing him so much as the person he's dating which doesn't hold up much.



This is pretty awesome though. I like how he did this. Reply

ITA but why add him in the group? I shit on celebs all the time but like. I don't tag them, just seems very rude to me. Reply

IA 100%. Definitely rude on their part to tag him while they talk shit. Reply

"Criticising" is a nice term for what they keep doing to the women the boys choose to date. They're straight up harassing them. Reply

omg these girls aren't fans for real. they're just crazy and fucked up lol Reply

lmao he's so chill i love him Reply

troll: I refuse to be nice to the female rat he associates with or not call him a flop



If they hadn't said female I would just assume they were talking about Louis. Reply

Aww Limabean. <3 Entitled "fans" are the worst. Reply

Lmao why is he even lurking and wasting his time tho? I know they added him, but surely he's got other shit to do. Reply

Well if u consider he's been the most quiet of the five he probably feels his popularity is waning. He really doesn't have anything else to do so when he starts getting notifications on his twitter he checks them out. He's probably scared of losing the fans he still has hence why is so chill about it. He needs to target another market other than these little girls who just feel they actually have an opportunity to be with him. Reply

it was in the middle of the night for him and if you go by past tweets and comments made by him he has insomnia so he was probably bored and looking at twitter. Reply

I wonder what tune ONTD would play if a celeb started commenting in their own post lol Reply

They would try to act hard but if they saw the celeb irl they would be flustered and shy lol Reply

I thought the mum of someone in Eisley commented on an earlier ONTD post? Someone with a better memory help me out. Reply

i hope pcy never finds my skype chatlogs Reply

this is funny Reply

Liam also blocked two devoted stans because they were making fun of his picture with Drake and saying he looked ugly and weird. Calling someone ugly or weird looking is pretty low on the scale of offensive things POC and female celebrities have to deal with on a daily basis but it'll never not be ironic to me these people complain about celebrities being problematic or whatever yet in a millisecond will be quick to call them hurtful things in return Reply

I doubt he blocked them because they called him ugly, half the time when people say he blocked them it turns out he didn't and the other half the time he actually did but they were saying awful shit about his gf Reply

Nah they were in a group chat making fun of him I mean I don't blame him for blocking sometimes you just have moments when you're like well fuck off the fact that they had him in a random group twitter dm just to make fun of him was so extra Reply

Why is this a post? Lmao



Twitter stans are always the worst people, twitter really brings out the vile in people Reply

Awwww Liam 💖 Reply

