Trolls bash Liam Payne in group chat, he catches them in the act
Last night the 1D fandom was in an uproar after it came to light a few unruly fans were bashing Liam Payne in a group DM on twitter. Only problem was one of them, having a Liam follow, added him to the group. And since Liam stays woke, he spied in on the convo and called them out.
Liam's so nice I didn't deserve that pic.twitter.com/mjzFq2Nakq— 🌹emily🌹 (@visionofIuv) February 19, 2017
In true troll fashion, the girls switched it up fast when Liam started speaking. Suddenly they loved him to death and can't wait for his music!
troll: I refuse to be nice to the female rat he associates with or not call him a flop
Liam: Shall we stop with the mean shit now maybe?
One of the girls tried defending herself on her twitter. Failed.
Tumblr caught wind of this and a flood of posts came forward in defense of Liam. "It’s like the urge to attack Liam stems from some deeply rooted fucked up complex and it is getting grossly out of hand."
For about 5 minutes there was discussion of getting a supportive trend for him going on twitter. Never happened :( Rumor is that these girls had the group chat going for about a year, hence the comment Liam made, "I've been in here ages." In the end Liam never blocked any of the girls or called them out publicly.
source source source
Wasn't there a similar situation between Igloo Australia, Kid Fury and Azealia Banks?
bless his simple heart
also lol at people who write on tumblr, that post is awful? seriously?
I wish him and Louis would call some of them out publicly, since their "fans" seem to be the worst, even though I know it wouldn't help much.
This is pretty awesome though. I like how he did this.
If they hadn't said female I would just assume they were talking about Louis.
Twitter stans are always the worst people, twitter really brings out the vile in people