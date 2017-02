i feel like the show moved on too fast from michael dying



like i know it happened 3 years ago for the characters, but it happened like last week for the audience Reply

Thread

Link

I miss this show, but I'm sticking to my decision of quitting it. Too bad, it was the perfect show, and they had to go and ruin it for me (like all things in life). Reply

Thread

Link

Same here. I miss what it used to be but I don't feel any need to watch this "new" show.



It may be petty but yeah. I don't like what I'm hearing anyway. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like they should be showing Rogelio grieving over Michael too. Reply

Thread

Link

The dust they are paying Minka Kelly is amusing. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao it's killing me. I love it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link