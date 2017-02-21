WTF

Zhang Yimou Refutes Racist Claims



The most expensive film ever shot entirely in China, "The Great Wall", has drawn criticisms for it's controversial casting of a certain white daemon as it's lead inspite of it featuring many top tier asian visuals like next gen Sex God Eddie Peng, up coming IT girl Jing Tian and Luhan of Exodus fame.



Many armchair critics argue that Damon’s role should have gone to an Asian actor, others were offended that a western character was the heroic protagonist – here to save China from the beasts.



Addressing such criticisms with frustration, critically accalimed director and master of art and visuals Zhang Yimou sighed and said:

"The idea that he [Damon] stole an Asian or Chinese actor’s role is preposterous ... We were never intending to cast a Chinese person in that role. And then the idea that it is only white heroes … that’s preposterous too. The idea is an individual hero from the West and a group of heroes from China, and how they learn from each other and they are able to help each other to defeat the monsters. There’s none of this ‘White heroes are better than Chinese heroes’ or ‘Replacing Chinese actors with white actors’."


Some stuff about the plot:

  • The idea behind the film was that the Great Wall was built to protect the world from ravenous beasts aka the Tao Tei

  • The Tao Tei resurges every 60 year and they represents greed

  • Some white people came into the picture cause they are greedy and want to teal gunpowder

Some fun facts:

  • The Tao Tei was actually the symbol of China before the dragon

  • They took six months to design the Tao Tei. In Zhang' words, "It’s not an alien lifeform from outer space. It had to be something that comes from organisms on Earth."

  • Film was not shot on the real Great Wall but rather two replicas, running to more than 200 meters each in length, built in a studio



So there you go. Stop letting your assumptions about the film distract you from the visual experience that Zhang Yimou will deliver.

Disclaimer: I'm not white. Never watched a Matt Damon film in my life aside from this. I'm just here to defend Zhang Yimou and urge people to see more of my culture on the silver screen. As a Chinese person, I think the benefits of seeing Chinese culture in Hollywood far outweighs all the criticisms made against the film (even if the criticisms are about how problematic it is to think that Americans need a white protagonist in order to be interested, which is actually very true).

ps. Luhan was also cute AF in the film. He had a pretty big role!

