Zhang Yimou Refutes Racist Claims
The most expensive film ever shot entirely in China, "The Great Wall", has drawn criticisms for it's controversial casting of a certain white daemon as it's lead inspite of it featuring many top tier asian visuals like next gen Sex God Eddie Peng, up coming IT girl Jing Tian and Luhan of Exodus fame.
Many armchair critics argue that Damon’s role should have gone to an Asian actor, others were offended that a western character was the heroic protagonist – here to save China from the beasts.
Addressing such criticisms with frustration, critically accalimed director and master of art and visuals Zhang Yimou sighed and said:
"The idea that he [Damon] stole an Asian or Chinese actor’s role is preposterous ... We were never intending to cast a Chinese person in that role. And then the idea that it is only white heroes … that’s preposterous too. The idea is an individual hero from the West and a group of heroes from China, and how they learn from each other and they are able to help each other to defeat the monsters. There’s none of this ‘White heroes are better than Chinese heroes’ or ‘Replacing Chinese actors with white actors’."
Some stuff about the plot:
- The idea behind the film was that the Great Wall was built to protect the world from ravenous beasts aka the Tao Tei
- The Tao Tei resurges every 60 year and they represents greed
- Some white people came into the picture cause they are greedy and want to teal gunpowder
- The Tao Tei was actually the symbol of China before the dragon
- They took six months to design the Tao Tei. In Zhang' words, "It’s not an alien lifeform from outer space. It had to be something that comes from organisms on Earth."
- Film was not shot on the real Great Wall but rather two replicas, running to more than 200 meters each in length, built in a studio
So there you go. Stop letting your assumptions about the film distract you from the visual experience that Zhang Yimou will deliver.
Disclaimer: I'm not white. Never watched a Matt Damon film in my life aside from this. I'm just here to defend Zhang Yimou and urge people to see more of my culture on the silver screen. As a Chinese person, I think the benefits of seeing Chinese culture in Hollywood far outweighs all the criticisms made against the film (even if the criticisms are about how problematic it is to think that Americans need a white protagonist in order to be interested, which is actually very true).
ps. Luhan was also cute AF in the film. He had a pretty big role!
you should watch Bourne Identity (just the 1st). Also Saving Private Ryan. Also The Departed.
also, psh :(
The movie itself looks like one of those action monster flicks you can sit back and enjoy with a big bag of popcorn, and I'm a sucker for those. Also, they're showing it in Screen X here, which is kind of tempting tbh.
(edited to add) Also, in the promotional posters in Korea, they only have Matt Damon on the poster with the backdrop of the Great Wall which is pretty misleading. No thank you, give me the other actors on the poster please.
What people were pissed about was not that this was another last samurai situation in the story sense but in the selling sense? Why is Matt Damon the only guy on the posters? Of a film about traditional chinese elements? Why are we being sold a Chinese movie about being all about the white guy? I know the answer is "because they want white people to see it and white people don't like asians" but how is that supposed to make me feel better. Matt Damon chose to be the icon of that so no it's not making me like him
/disclaimer not chinese but viet
Especially since like people are saying this is all in the context of the decades long at this point context of asian whitewashing in film with previous examples being not years but months old so....
I guess we just vary in our opinion that to me this is more than enough to justify not wanting to see a film or disliking matt damon
Particularly i find it really jarring when asian americans feel this superiority in telling off pocs presently living in outside the states that they dont know the struggle and they shouldnt say anything. If it's something that particularly pertains to asian americans, then sure, let them have their say. But dont tell us to stay in our lanes if we feel like we want to say something that's closer to home.
Maybe i'm just coming from a limited point of view here and i dont mean to discredit anyone, but it happens here on some posts that seems so jarring.
in a lot of discussions like these there's a clash of nationalities and cultural context which is why a lot of the times people talk about speaking over in these cases. the experiences of diaspora vs. those who are still in or heaviy connected to a homeland will always be super different, and this is even more true when the country has high ethnic homogeneity. this is why issues of white saviourism, cultural appropriation, etc. might not translate as well and generate misunderstandings as to why the aforementioned things may be issues.
plus his comments about white washing showed he's ignorant af in general and those annoyed many people
idgi, all i know is im not paying to see matt damon in shit unless its a cameo i can forget. these days im struggling to distinguish between him and mark wahlberg.
I'll check out the next Chinese/western coproduction.
Also this article kind of discusses the "white savior" bits (although it spoils the ending):
