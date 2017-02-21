Zhang Yimou Refutes Racist Claims

stop it, don't get in the way of people's self righteousness about something they haven't even seen. Reply

Thread

Link

does it come across that way in the actual movie tho? some directors really have a warped view of how their film actually plays to an audience Reply

Thread

Link

I haven't seen the movie, but there were commenters in a post yesterday saying that it did come across the way the director describes it. For what that's worth. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Never watched a Matt Damon film in my life aside from this.



you should watch Bourne Identity (just the 1st). Also Saving Private Ryan. Also The Departed. Reply

Thread

Link

And The Talented Mr. Ripley. His best movie tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link







also, psh :( i love the talented mr. ripley! everyone was so young and tolerable. i miss those days.also, psh :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes omg :´( i think i need to do a rewatch! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same. i really need to rewatch it. i was looking at the gifs from the movie, and i completely forgot that cate blanchett was in it as well. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

???? I don't often see posts like this??? I personally appreciate the effort, but I think the "backlash" to this film is fairly minimal and that people who are upset with it aren't ~armchair critics, but just people who know the long history in the U. S. of the white savior film. If that doesn't end up being the case here, cool. Reply

Thread

Link

Once again western SJWs make it harder for Asian filmmakers and actors to break out in Hollywood. Way to go, guys. Reply

Thread

Link

no, white ppl do a fine job of that themselves Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

or asian-americans, etc. were hesitant about the film considering the awful track record hollywood has in regards to asian representation Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think my personal issue is more with Matt Damon than the actual film itself. Like he believes whitewashing is only when a white actor uses makeup to appear like they're from a different race, like come on now sis. I don't think he handled the situation very well, and it was pretty off-putting :/



The movie itself looks like one of those action monster flicks you can sit back and enjoy with a big bag of popcorn, and I'm a sucker for those. Also, they're showing it in Screen X here, which is kind of tempting tbh.



(edited to add) Also, in the promotional posters in Korea, they only have Matt Damon on the poster with the backdrop of the Great Wall which is pretty misleading. No thank you, give me the other actors on the poster please.



Edited at 2017-02-21 12:01 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Exactly; the fact that matt takes center stage in promotional material and said those things bother me. Otherwise, im here for supporting the others in the film and one white actor isnt going to stop me from wanting to do so. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah i've only saw matt over the posters and trailers so its hardly surprising most assumed it was gonna be a movie making the white dude the hero Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think we got different news about this film OP because I was under the impression the director's words about this and like, especially the fact that this is a Chinese film were pretty well known and/or obvious? And yes you just need to see the film to confirm it, I didn't but my brothers did and that's also what they got from it. Nothing here is news



What people were pissed about was not that this was another last samurai situation in the story sense but in the selling sense? Why is Matt Damon the only guy on the posters? Of a film about traditional chinese elements? Why are we being sold a Chinese movie about being all about the white guy? I know the answer is "because they want white people to see it and white people don't like asians" but how is that supposed to make me feel better. Matt Damon chose to be the icon of that so no it's not making me like him



/disclaimer not chinese but viet Reply

Thread

Link

Can't edit but rereading the post it doesn't look like you disagree with any of this so sorry if I came across as aggressive, I'm just saying I don't think people having problems with this film is unjustified or has anything to do with "being an armchair activist" or whatever people are saying in this post



Especially since like people are saying this is all in the context of the decades long at this point context of asian whitewashing in film with previous examples being not years but months old so....



I guess we just vary in our opinion that to me this is more than enough to justify not wanting to see a film or disliking matt damon



Edited at 2017-02-21 12:10 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's like with the shoot Rihanna did with an asian photographer/magazine and the Hello Kitty Avril Lavigne song. If you're being asked to partake in a cultural representation of any form of art, it's not the same as just say putting it on for a cheap laugh or profit. Reply

Thread

Link

Sorta congruent to this entire issue, but i always see it when a poc says that they dont find something offen drowned out by people who go "okay but dont speak over others who find it offensive please educate yourself". And i know there are places where something is unquestionably offensive and there's more than enough to back that up, but at the same time, i find it jarring how people will speak over these people who dont find it offensive by telling them not to speak over others.



Particularly i find it really jarring when asian americans feel this superiority in telling off pocs presently living in outside the states that they dont know the struggle and they shouldnt say anything. If it's something that particularly pertains to asian americans, then sure, let them have their say. But dont tell us to stay in our lanes if we feel like we want to say something that's closer to home.



Maybe i'm just coming from a limited point of view here and i dont mean to discredit anyone, but it happens here on some posts that seems so jarring. Reply

Thread

Link

ugh i just wrote this long comment and then accidentally went back a page lol, so this is probably going to be poorly worded.



in a lot of discussions like these there's a clash of nationalities and cultural context which is why a lot of the times people talk about speaking over in these cases. the experiences of diaspora vs. those who are still in or heaviy connected to a homeland will always be super different, and this is even more true when the country has high ethnic homogeneity. this is why issues of white saviourism, cultural appropriation, etc. might not translate as well and generate misunderstandings as to why the aforementioned things may be issues. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

considering his face was front and centre of all the posters and media its not really surprising people assumed it was gonna be all here comes the white saviour



plus his comments about white washing showed he's ignorant af in general and those annoyed many people



Edited at 2017-02-21 12:19 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

If the movie was actually good, maybe. Reply

Thread

Link

wasn't there a post earlier full of asian, mostly chinese people (some actors even) taking issue with the premise of the movie?



idgi, all i know is im not paying to see matt damon in shit unless its a cameo i can forget. these days im struggling to distinguish between him and mark wahlberg. Reply

Thread

Link

I dont remember it exactly but matt has said some dodgy stuff about white washing so there's no shame in not being able to distinguish trash from trash Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

we had a post about constance wu criticizing the movie. i don't remember any chinese actors speaking against it. there is obviously a notable divide between how asian americans and asian people in asia perceive representation. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's good then but I won't be supporting I speak overblack womens voices and know more about diversity Matt Damon.

I'll check out the next Chinese/western coproduction. Reply

Thread

Link





Also this article kind of discusses the "white savior" bits (although it spoils the ending):



http://nextshark.com/zhang-yimou-the-gr eat-wall-review-asian-whitewash-holllywo od/ No interest in this film myself but I'd be annoyed if this was, say, a Ridley Scott film. I can't muster much outrage over the choices Chinese filmmakers are making for a Chinese film.Also this article kind of discusses the "white savior" bits (although it spoils the ending): Reply

Thread

Link