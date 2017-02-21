Panda Daddy Lee Pace is in China, living his best life

These #LeePace panda pics.... so stinkin adorable OMG 😍🐼💙💋🐼😂 Just when I thought @leepace or pandas couldn't get any cuter... 😘 pic.twitter.com/5YISKnSunl — ✨ Just Sparkles ✨ (@Calladhiel) February 21, 2017

When Lee Pace meets pandas，both of them are so cute.

(｡･ω･｡)ﾉ♡ picture via Weibo. #Leepacepandas pic.twitter.com/0rZv5ZTNxy — 枕石漱流-Murphy (@Zetwalyn9510) February 21, 2017

- He's in China right now because I guess he's big there??- Part of Conservation International's Leadership Council- Only has Halt and Catch Fire coming up, acting-wise- May or may not be single