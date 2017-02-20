the FCC received complaints about Madonna's Speech at the Women's March
Madonna delivered an anti-Trump speech at the Women's March in D.C last month. Apparently some conservatives weren't thrilled and filed formal complaints.
the part of Madonna's speech that angered conservatives the most was the following quote:
“It took this horrific moment of darkness to wake us the f*** up,” the pop star said. The speech continued on CNN and MSNBC, and almost exactly two minutes later, she added, “to our detractors, that insist that this march will never add up to anything: f*** you. F*** you!”
and when she said during her song "Human Nature"
"Donald Trump, Suck a Dick!"
some of the complaints:
“My son heard it and continued around the house saying the word,” one individual from Derry, N.H., wrote, questioning how the FCC is not fining the network a “huge sum” for a “lack of decency and understanding that young children might be listening to what they air.”
a woman from Birmingham, Ala., wrote to the FCC saying that Madonna:
“is known for using expletives and both networks should have made previsions like tape delay.”
Madonna has not issued an apology to the president.
Sources: 1,2
reminds me of:
lol speak for yourself and your fellow yts, ma'am.
lmao I'm imagining some 3 year old running around going "fuck you ! fuck you! fuck you! Donald Trump, suck a dick!" and it's cracking me up. it reminds me of one Thanksgiving when my 3 year old nephew was running around saying "butthole!" over and over and I could not stop laughing and my mom was getting all pissy with me for laughing and "encouraging" and I was like, chill mom, I'll have this story to tell all of his life.
Were these people around during her erotica days