BOOK POST! Nebula Award Nominees Out
BEST NOVEL
- nebula awards honour the best sff published in the US during the previous year
- awarded by the science fiction and fantasy writers of america
- different from the hugo awards which are voted in by convention members
- women have virtually swept the nebula awards for the last three years
All the Birds in the Sky, Charlie Jane Anders (Tor; Titan)
Borderline, Mishell Baker (Saga)
The Obelisk Gate, N.K. Jemisin (Orbit US; Orbit UK)
Ninefox Gambit, Yoon Ha Lee (Solaris US; Solaris UK)
Everfair, Nisi Shawl (Tor)
BEST NOVELLA
Runtime, S.B. Divya (Tor.com Publishing)
The Dream-Quest of Vellitt Boe, Kij Johnson (Tor.com Publishing)
The Ballad of Black Tom, Victor LaValle (Tor.com Publishing)
Every Heart a Doorway, Seanan McGuire (Tor.com Publishing)
“The Liar,” John P. Murphy (F&SF)
A Taste of Honey, Kai Ashante Wilson (Tor.com Publishing)
BEST NOVELETTE
“The Long Fall Up,” William Ledbetter (F&SF)
“Sooner or Later Everything Falls Into the Sea,” Sarah Pinsker (Lightspeed)
“Red in Tooth and Cog,” Cat Rambo (F&SF)
“Blood Grains Speak Through Memories,” Jason Sanford (Beneath Ceaseless Skies)
The Jewel and Her Lapidary, Fran Wilde (Tor.com Publishing)
“You’ll Surely Drown Here If You Stay,” Alyssa Wong (Uncanny)
BEST SHORT STORY
“Our Talons Can Crush Galaxies,” Brooke Bolander (Uncanny)
“Seasons of Glass and Iron,” Amal El-Mohtar (The Starlit Wood)
“Sabbath Wine,” Barbara Krasnoff (Clockwork Phoenix 5)
“Things With Beards,” Sam J. Miller (Clarkesworld)
“This Is Not a Wardrobe Door,” A. Merc Rustad (Fireside Magazine)
“A Fist of Permutations in Lightning and Wildflowers,” Alyssa Wong (Tor.com)
“Welcome to the Medical Clinic at the Interplanetary Relay Station│Hours Since the Last Patient Death: 0,” Caroline M. Yoachim (Lightspeed)
ANDRE NORTON AWARD FOR YOUNG ADULT SCIENCE FICTION AND FANTASY
The Girl Who Drank the Moon, Kelly Barnhill (Algonquin Young Readers)
The Star-Touched Queen, Roshani Chokshi (St. Martin’s)
The Lie Tree, Frances Hardinge (Macmillan UK; Abrams)
Arabella of Mars, David D. Levine (Tor)
Railhead, Philip Reeve (Oxford University Press; Switch)
Rocks Fall, Everyone Dies, Lindsay Ribar (Kathy Dawson Books)
The Evil Wizard Smallbone, Delia Sherman (Candlewick)
(Are we talking about what we're reading? I just started The Girl With All the Gifts; I wanna see if I can finish it before the movie comes out on Friday. [I doubt it.])
I read Dead Man's Fancy, Horimiya vol 1-4, and The Pyramid Waltz (f/f, fantasy, [Spoiler (click to open)]and the f/f both lived in this book, and at least for 2 others, there's 4 in the series total) this weekend.
My faves of 2016 (including non-genre and backlist stuff):
The Traitor Baru Cormorant
The Fireman
The Miniaturist
China Rich Girlfriend
Every Heart a Doorway
The Long Way to a Small, Angry Planet
Aurora
Arkwright
The Paper Magician series
what was it even about really
Give me some series recs ONTD!
I've got 100 pages left in Queen of the Tearling. Do you think the 2nd book was about the same in quality as the first? And do you plan to read the 3rd?
But, some of the movies (Zootopia & Rogue One) I've seen.
The whole time I was reading it I just kept sighing and thinking about stuff that's going on IRL