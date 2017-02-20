she deserves a better icon lmao

BOOK POST! Nebula Award Nominees Out


- nebula awards honour the best sff published in the US during the previous year
- awarded by the science fiction and fantasy writers of america
- different from the hugo awards which are voted in by convention members
- women have virtually swept the nebula awards for the last three years


BEST NOVEL
All the Birds in the Sky, Charlie Jane Anders (Tor; Titan)
Borderline, Mishell Baker (Saga)
The Obelisk Gate, N.K. Jemisin (Orbit US; Orbit UK)
Ninefox Gambit, Yoon Ha Lee (Solaris US; Solaris UK)
Everfair, Nisi Shawl (Tor)

BEST NOVELLA
Runtime, S.B. Divya (Tor.com Publishing)
The Dream-Quest of Vellitt Boe, Kij Johnson (Tor.com Publishing)
The Ballad of Black Tom, Victor LaValle (Tor.com Publishing)
Every Heart a Doorway, Seanan McGuire (Tor.com Publishing)
“The Liar,” John P. Murphy (F&SF)
A Taste of Honey, Kai Ashante Wilson (Tor.com Publishing)

BEST NOVELETTE
“The Long Fall Up,” William Ledbetter (F&SF)
Sooner or Later Everything Falls Into the Sea,” Sarah Pinsker (Lightspeed)
“Red in Tooth and Cog,” Cat Rambo (F&SF)
Blood Grains Speak Through Memories,” Jason Sanford (Beneath Ceaseless Skies)
The Jewel and Her Lapidary, Fran Wilde (Tor.com Publishing)
You’ll Surely Drown Here If You Stay,” Alyssa Wong (Uncanny)

BEST SHORT STORY
Our Talons Can Crush Galaxies,” Brooke Bolander (Uncanny)
“Seasons of Glass and Iron,” Amal El-Mohtar (The Starlit Wood)
“Sabbath Wine,” Barbara Krasnoff (Clockwork Phoenix 5)
Things With Beards,” Sam J. Miller (Clarkesworld)
This Is Not a Wardrobe Door,” A. Merc Rustad (Fireside Magazine)
A Fist of Permutations in Lightning and Wildflowers,” Alyssa Wong (Tor.com)
Welcome to the Medical Clinic at the Interplanetary Relay Station│Hours Since the Last Patient Death: 0,” Caroline M. Yoachim (Lightspeed)

ANDRE NORTON AWARD FOR YOUNG ADULT SCIENCE FICTION AND FANTASY
The Girl Who Drank the Moon, Kelly Barnhill (Algonquin Young Readers)
The Star-Touched Queen, Roshani Chokshi (St. Martin’s)
The Lie Tree, Frances Hardinge (Macmillan UK; Abrams)
Arabella of Mars, David D. Levine (Tor)
Railhead, Philip Reeve (Oxford University Press; Switch)
Rocks Fall, Everyone Dies, Lindsay Ribar (Kathy Dawson Books)
The Evil Wizard Smallbone, Delia Sherman (Candlewick)

