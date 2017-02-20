BOOK POST! Nebula Award Nominees Out

Just came here to see if ThE Obelisk Gate was nominated. I am pleased.



Yesss!! thank you so much OP!!! 😀 Reply

I expect to see you on the best short story list in the next five years :) Reply

This made me legit smile 😊 one day I hope 💖💖 Reply

Fack, I don't think I've heard of any of these. I'm always so behind. D:



(Are we talking about what we're reading? I just started The Girl With All the Gifts; I wanna see if I can finish it before the movie comes out on Friday. [I doubt it.]) Reply

Yeah I've only heard of Obelisk Gate but I haven't read it yet. I'm still waiting on my Fifth Season to come into the library lol its never gonna be my turn to read it. I should just buy it. Reply

I loooooved The Girl with All The Gifts, but I can understand why people wouldn't. Reply

Just started the Throne of Glass series and it's kind of blah but I'll go with it Reply

That has been on my list for a while, and I like the A Court of Thorns & Roses series, but I've heard such mixed things about Throne of Glass that I keep putting it off. Reply

I need to be reading better books. Just finished Crooked Kingdom and it WRECKED me Reply

I'm reading The Sun is Also a Star - Jamaican girl and Korean boy find love over a day in New York. hope this has a good ending. Reply

Yay at NK Jemisin! Haven't read her newest series but I'm loving the Killing Moon. Reply

I'm still reading scathing reviews of bad YA novels. Reply

Have you read the reviews of Carve the Mark? LMAOOOO Reply

Omg no! But now I'm curious! I just finished reading about November 9 which makes me want to punch a wall. Reply

How can I do this too? Reply

I read Dead Man's Fancy, Horimiya vol 1-4, and The Pyramid Waltz (f/f, fantasy, [ Spoiler (click to open) ] and the f/f both lived in this book, and at least for 2 others, there's 4 in the series total



Edited at 2017-02-21 04:04 am (UTC) And I have not heard of any of these. I'm have no idea what goes on in the book world.I read Dead Man's Fancy, Horimiya vol 1-4, and The Pyramid Waltz (f/f, fantasy,) this weekend.

There wasn't much science fiction in 2016 that really inspired me. Arrival was it, and it wasn't a book. 2016 in books for me even was meh - I mostly read the backlist stuff tbh.



My faves of 2016 (including non-genre and backlist stuff):



The Traitor Baru Cormorant

The Fireman

The Miniaturist

China Rich Girlfriend

Every Heart a Doorway

The Long Way to a Small, Angry Planet

Aurora

Arkwright

The Paper Magician series Reply

I started We Have Always Lived in the Castle and im really liking it. I want to finish it tonight so I should get off of ONTD, 😃 Reply

That's one of my faves. Reply

I need to stop reading reviews and actually read Queen of Hearts lol. Reply

I have that on my upcoming reading list and I'm looking forward to it. Reply

Any good crime books people could recommend? Reply

Any specifics that you're looking for? I read a lot of crime (around 200 novels in that genre a year) so I can probably rec something. Reply

A good murder mystery? I'm currently making my way through In the Woods by Tana French. And i finished Out by Natsuo Kirino a few months ago Reply

Are you looking for nonfiction about actual events? Or crime solving fiction? Reply

I went to school w Alyssa Wong and she is so kind and amazing! Glad she is nominated for so many awards, she deserves it!! :) Reply

She seems cool, but that story she's nominated for this year in short story made me O.o it was just weird as fuck and not in a good way? IDK. Reply

I thought it did that trope nicely tbh Reply

i rushed through it so maybe that's why, but i didn't get it??

what was it even about really Reply

What's a good sf/f series to get into? Reply

I just finished Fate of the Tearling and what even!!!! I mean, I guess Reply

This wasn't wasn't up yet when I posted!



I've got 100 pages left in Queen of the Tearling. Do you think the 2nd book was about the same in quality as the first? And do you plan to read the 3rd? Reply

I liked the 2nd book, the third one felt rushed and idk I guess I understood the ending but nah just stop 2/3rds into the 3rd one lol Reply

Yikes! I try to read 2-3 books a month, and I haven't heard of any of these, and a good portion of the stuff I read is fantasy or sci-fi although I guess I'm often late and don't read things the year they come out. I'm currently reading The Queen of the Tearling.



But, some of the movies (Zootopia & Rogue One) I've seen. Reply

Noooo Queen of the Tearling was so bad. Reply

I don't think it's that bad. I do think it's kind of strange that it's fantasy and takes place on our Earth, and references people leaving Europe/the Americas on ships and settling a new land and also makes references to things like The Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter, etc... which is something I'm not at all used to with fantasy books. It kind of takes me out of the story. Reply

Parent

