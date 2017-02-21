Niall Horan from 1D + Simon Cowell were gleeful Bradley Walsh outsold Zayn Malik

this is so so petty but i kinda love it? lmao who thought neil wld be the secret bitchy arsehole of 1d, not me! its just so...lmao. Like I would be upset ziall is dead or wev but this is just so petty n funny I can't be.



But who is buying all those bradley walsh albums like surely there cant be that many elderly daily express readers left?

Idk a Bradley walsh tbh lmao Reply

hes on the same level of fame in the UK as like...1 of the view hosts r in the US. Or like the deal or no deal guy. But not known 4 his music lmao. actually its exactly as if the deal or no deal guy had the highest selling album in America lmfao Reply

i have no doubt in my mind that niall is a lowkey fuckboy/messy bitch. Reply

niall needs to make a full studio album before his celebrates the demise of zayn.



and i am usually petty as fuck but i keep it to myself. Reply

Niall laughs his head off at everything though. LOL!! I doubt he cares that much. He's publicly said that he's happy for Zayn and never had an issue with him. Niall is the type to laugh shit off then go to a pub and get you sloppy drunk. 😂😂 Reply

Always felt Niall was most bitter. Harry and Niall have been the most silent about him but with Harry it seems to be because he's private about everything. Niall just seemed to fucking be done with Zayn for life. Reply

Hdu! He spoke to Zayn at the AMAs. Seriously though, I figured Louis was the most bitter and even he has let it go. I never got my dream angsty Zouis fight and I'm pissed. Lol! Now they are showing love to each other. How the turntables! Reply

Maybe I missed that, I did see a handshake or something. I think a lot has changed up for Louis since his mother passed. He's not even concerned about Larries anymore because he tweeted Harry for the first time since like 2013. Did that even get a post? Reply

All this makes me think is that I'm gonna laugh hysterically when that racist mess Canola Krabbychocha from Fifth Harmony crashes and burns so bad and La Diabla stops taking her calls. Reply

Tbh I think shes hear to stay unfortunately. that bad things song is terrible but is somehow doing well.

she csnt do anything about that voice but if she manages to nab good songs shes gonna make it as a b list pop girl prob imo. Like the mandy more of this decade fame wise. Reply

Don't insult Mandy like this sis! Reply

I think so too, she's doing an F8 soundtrack song with Pitbull? That's going to be all over radio D-: Reply

I don't think so, being popular =/= being successful in this current musical market. Look at Megham Trainer, I wouldn't say her second attempt had no popular songs but at the end of the day the only thing these labels care about is the bottom line. Its basically sell albums or GTFO!(not literally but if you cant crack the high hundred thousands labels just don't back you like they used to)



Canola having some cute hits wont surprise me but her selling $1million with the current state of the music industry when her last album with 5H could not would shock me. Reply

a gameshow host w no musical talents album, the uk's taste is amazing. also the lipless goblin would say this. Reply

i just shrieked omg Reply

The fact that a bloody second rate game shoe host had the highest selling album rlly showcases how trash brexit britains music taste is. That n this travesty of a song beating little mixs actual tune 4 number 1



Pls listen its truly astounding how bad it is. N ive had to hear it at least twice a day since Xmas. Reply

That song is so condescending coming from privileged ass Clean Bandit. But apparently it's based on the songwriters life... still trash AF. Reply

I'm petty as fuck so I can't even hate. Except Zayn's album was actually really good and no amount of petty is going to change that.



Shame about Zayn's everything else. Reply

Yup. I liked a lot of the songs, but he's such a douchebag lol Reply

niall is so ugly Reply

they're racist pigs Reply

I actually liked Zayn's album. It needed more bops. Leave the slower songs for the second album Reply

It makes you wonder how huge it could have been if he did heavy promo/toured. Reply

I'm cackling at these range of comments. Bye! 💀 Reply

Listen 2 the song I posted suffer w me Reply

I've heard that Clean Bandit song. No ty! Lmaooo Reply

Wait, did Zayn make Niall homeless too though?





I always knew niall was an undercover catty hunty Reply

Wait, Zayn is really hated in Britain?? Reply

