Niall Horan from 1D + Simon Cowell were gleeful Bradley Walsh outsold Zayn Malik
Simon Cowell "thoroughly enjoyed" The Chase's Bradley Walsh outselling Zayn with his debut album:https://t.co/ogIOhDJqTX pic.twitter.com/t9Fcl5Rycn— Digital Spy (@digitalspy) February 20, 2017
Bradley Walsh, host of UK gameshow the Chase, just found out he had the best-selling British debut album in the UK last year and was the only debut album to go gold in 2016. It beat British Asian Zayn's debut in the UK, which, according to an interview Walsh did with the Guardian, shocked Walsh and filled Zayn's former bandmate + former record boss Niall Horan + Simon Cowell with glee “I just laughed when I found out,” he says. “I thought it was hysterical. I am probably the oldest new artist Sony has ever signed. Niall Horan (Zayn’s former bandmate) was sending me messages, laughing his head off. And I got big congratulations from Simon Cowell. He thoroughly enjoyed it.”
Suffice to say because of all this Zayn is one of the UK's most hated celebs, with Brits voting him the 3rd celeb they most wouldn't want their kids to like (Kanye West is #1).
By contrast they rated his former bandmate Harry Styles as the 2nd top good influence.
Source 1 2
are you happy when former colleagues/employees fail ONTD? has as colleague/employee who left ever gone on to be less successful?
But who is buying all those bradley walsh albums like surely there cant be that many elderly daily express readers left?
and i am usually petty as fuck but i keep it to myself.
she csnt do anything about that voice but if she manages to nab good songs shes gonna make it as a b list pop girl prob imo. Like the mandy more of this decade fame wise.
Canola having some cute hits wont surprise me but her selling $1million with the current state of the music industry when her last album with 5H could not would shock me.
Pls listen its truly astounding how bad it is. N ive had to hear it at least twice a day since Xmas.
Shame about Zayn's everything else.