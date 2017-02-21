harry chest icon

Niall Horan from 1D + Simon Cowell were gleeful Bradley Walsh outsold Zayn Malik



Bradley Walsh, host of UK gameshow the Chase, just found out he had the best-selling British debut album in the UK last year and was the only debut album to go gold in 2016. It beat British Asian Zayn's debut in the UK, which, according to an interview Walsh did with the Guardian, shocked Walsh and filled Zayn's former bandmate + former record boss Niall Horan + Simon Cowell with glee “I just laughed when I found out,” he says. “I thought it was hysterical. I am probably the oldest new artist Sony has ever signed. Niall Horan (Zayn’s former bandmate) was sending me messages, laughing his head off. And I got big congratulations from Simon Cowell. He thoroughly enjoyed it.”
Suffice to say because of all this Zayn is one of the UK's most hated celebs, with Brits voting him the 3rd celeb they most wouldn't want their kids to like (Kanye West is #1).
By contrast they rated his former bandmate Harry Styles as the 2nd top good influence.
Source 1 2
are you happy when former colleagues/employees fail ONTD? has as colleague/employee who left ever gone on to be less successful?
